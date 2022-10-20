Damian Lillard Makes First Tech Business Investment

As Damian Lillard embarks on his 11th season in the NBA, the Portland Trail Blazers point guard is expanding his portfolio. Lillard recently launched an affordable sneaker line with Adidas and is now making his first tech investment.

The 6x NBA All-Star is known for his authenticity and philanthropy. So it is only fitting that he partner with KICKS CREW - a global eCommerce platform for sneakers and streetwear.

In addition to being a shareholder, Lillard plans on taking an active role with curated sneaker releases and giveback events. The first of which took place earlier this month in Lillard's hometown of Oakland, California.

Damian Lillard & KICKS CREW held their first community initiative in Oakland, California. KICKS CREW

Last week, FanNation Kicks caught up with Lillard and Ross Yip, COO/Co-Founder of KICKS CREW. The two teammates got to know each other over the course of six months before making it official earlier this year.

Lillard wanted to ensure he and Yip shared the same values and that they would be represented in the company's ethos. "It's always important to me for any partnership to be organic. To really know each other and be familiar with each other."

Yip credited competing businesses for what they have done but offered an alternative vision for the industry. "For us, I think at the core, we're trying to do what's right for the sneaker community. First of all, by having a good selection, good prices, and most of all, authentic products."

Now that Lillard has made his first tech business investment, he hopes to elevate the business by connecting with consumers. "I think by starting with what we did in the community, you are establishing a connection, and you are presenting yourself as something different. We want everything for you and nothing from you. Other than to provide a good experience and connect."

Kids at the KICKS CREW event in Oakland, California. KICKS CREW

Yip added, "Compared to other players, we are a lot more international. Over 80% of our sellers are from outside of the US. We have Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. The reason we go to those far corners of the world is to make sure we get the widest selection at the best prices for our customers."

In addition to scouring the globe for the best inventory, KICKS CREW differentiates itself from competitors by avoiding second-hand selling. Everything sold on the website and app comes from authorized retailers.

Speaking of the app, it will provide a digital experience to users. Everyone can see the behind-the-scenes images, experience events, and possibly win merch.

In speaking with Lillard and Yip, it is clear they have a fresh vision for the future of KICKS CREW. They prioritize customers over cash and helpfulness over hype. Fans can visit the KICKS CREW website and download the app to get in on the ground floor of an exciting new venture.

