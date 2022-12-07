Adidas is Recycling Kobe Bryant's Old Ad Campaigns

Skip to main content

Adidas is Reusing Kobe Bryant's Old Ad Campaigns

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's new Adidas ads originated with Kobe Bryant.
Pablo Picasso said, “good artists borrow, great artists steal." But the painter never discussed artists stealing from themselves. 

Adidas has given the world many great marketing campaigns over the years. While some self-serious brands stick to the basics, the German company always enjoys coloring outside the lines.

One of the more memorable adidas ad campaigns spanned the turn of the millennium. Throughout the 1999-2000 NBA season, adidas promoted Kobe Bryant's new signature sneaker, dubbed "The Kobe."

The quintessentially-2000s ads featured Bryant either riding a motorcycle or relaxed in a loose-fitting tracksuit. Now it appears that adidas is recycling the print ads featuring an oversized shoe towering over the player with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

adidas D.O.N. Issue #4

A detailed view of orange and black Adidas shoes.

A detailed look at Donovan Mitchell's shoes.

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 launched on October 1, 2022, for $120. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard has debuted several exciting colorways so far this season. Many of these are available on the adidas website.

Mitchell's fourth signature shoe was designed for quick, crafty guards. The performance model features a combination of Ultralight Lightstrike cushioning with a LIGHTLOCK upper for a snug fit. 

adidas Crazy 1

View of silver and black Adidas shoes.

A detailed look at Jerami Grant's shoes.

Whether coincidental or on purpose, Bryant's retro basketball shoes are back at the same time. The adidas Crazy 1 (previously known as The Kobe) has enjoyed a mix of new and OG colorways released over the past few months.

Fans of the polarizing shoe can purchase a pair online for $150. However, some colorways are already selling for less than their retail price on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

In our opinion, the adidas Crazy 1 is a certified classic. Adidas should fully lean into the shoe (as well as its even more controversial successive model). Tell us what you think about both shoes on Twitter. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for more news, highlights, and analysis.

Adidas print ad featuring Kobe Bryant.
