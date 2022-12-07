LeBron James Debuts Affordable New Shoes

Skip to main content

LeBron James Debuts Nike LeBron NXXT

Los Angeles Lakers forward debuted an unreleased Nike basketball shoe during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Last night was not the homecoming LeBron James had hoped for. Sure, the 37-year-old tallied an impressive 21 points and 17 rebounds. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers handled the Los Angeles Lakers 116-102.

No one is expecting Los Angeles to contend for a championship this season. Instead, it will be a campaign to watch James make individual history. The exclamation mark on an unmatched body of work that spans two decades.

Nike is not missing the opportunity to celebrate the golden goose of its basketball roster. The Oregon-based company has pulled out all the stops marketing James and his newest signature basketball shoe, the Nike LeBron 20.

James' 20th signature basketball shoe has been met with critical acclaim from hoopers and fans alike. If there was one complaint, it was the price tag. The Nike LeBron 20 costs $200 before taxes. Luckily for consumers, Nike has developed a more affordable shoe.

Nike LeBron NXXT

A detailed view of black and red Nike LeBron shoes.

A detailed look at LeBron James' unreleased shoes.

During last night's game in Cleveland, James debuted the Nike LeBron NXXT. The black and red colorway is part of a collaboration with FaZe Clan (James' son's gaming company).

The Nike LeBron NXXT is expected to launch in a blue and orange colorway (called 'iPromise') on February 10, 2022, for $160. However, Nike has not yet provided any official images, tech specs, or release dates for the model.

However, we do know that the performance basketball shoe features engineered mesh with a tumbled leather overlay. Additionally, a Zoom Air cushioned midsole is combined with a rubber outsole.

While $160 is still expensive, we applaud Nike for designing a more affordable shoe for fans. Tell us on Twitter what you think about James' newest shoe. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, updates, and interviews.

