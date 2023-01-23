Adidas & IVY PARK Celebrates Outdoors & Urban Adventures

Adidas continues to stand out in the crowded footwear and apparel industry by remaining ruthlessly authentic. The brand's latest collection to drop is designed to inspire you to explore.

Earlier this week, adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK announced their latest collaborative collection called PARK TRAIL; a new rule-breaking, trailblazing expression of performance wear from adidas x IVY PARK. PARK TRAIL is inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future.

As with the previous adidas x IVY PARK offerings, this latest drop features distinctive looks with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in fashion styles, performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is available in adidas stores and adidas website on February 9th and February 10th in select partner stores globally.

PARK TRAIL is a destination you want to explore, no matter the setting. Whether scaling that summit you’ve been training for or exploring inward to reach a peaceful state of mind. It’s clear that the path down the PARK TRAIL is an expedition worth taking.

PARK TRAIL celebrates the great outdoors as well as an urban adventure. The Trail will lead you through the concrete jungle or the mountains in style. With the new PARK TRAIL collection from adidas x IVY PARK, both the journey and the destination are celebrated with looks that function equally as fashion and performance.

The Campaign

The campaign is centered around embracing exploration and adventure to the fullest and guides us to a place of wonder and revelation through time, space and self-transformation. This experience depicts both the natural and the metaphysical, which can be as literal as an exhilarating walk down a nature path or a city sidewalk or more abstract, exploring inward and discovering new dimensions.

Cast members are depicted in a contrasting urban environment that features natural and unnatural elements infused with inspiration from hip-hop 90’s culture. Images from the campaign are realized with enhanced lighting, bold production design and elevated styling aesthetics. The brand utilizes this narrative to convey the idea of getting lost, then discovering yourself through your own PARK TRAIL.

The campaign stars entertainer and global superstar, Offset and his son, Kodi, supermodel and actress Devon Aoki, and rising star rapper/singer Ice Spice. Japanese Instagram star and fashion icon/model Coco Princess, American NFL Football sensation Jordan Fuller, NCAA artistic gymnast Nia Dennis and professional American soccer player Dani Weatherholt, and professional skateboarder Diego Nájera round out the diverse cast who bring this amazing campaign to life.

A detailed look at the PARK TRAIL collection. adidas

The Collection

The PARK TRAIL apparel collection serves as inspiration for how to create your own journey and find your park. As gritty as they are glamorous, these versatile apparel looks re-think classic outdoor styles and interpret them through elevated fabrics, powerful iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage, incorporating utilitarian convertibility.

Layering and on-body storage are emphasized throughout the collection, which is conceived for function and fashion. PARK TRAIL will empower you to feel elegant yet equipped for any trek. The palette excites with colors that include Sol Ange (solar orange), Mojave (focus orange), Lake-Her (legacy indigo), Denali Green (wild pine), Yosemite (purple), White Sands (cream white), Pynes (pulse lime) along with a signature Canyon print (camo print).

PARK TRAIL’s footwear elevates well-known IVY PARK classics while adding distinct newness. Taking cues from iconic styles from the adidas archives, PARK TRAIL footwear is thoughtfully transformed through the IVY PARK lens. The IVY PARK TT2000 basketball shoe makes its debut in this collection and is available in two exciting colorways. PARK TRAIL’s footwear is locked down by modern textures, exclusive prints, graphic modular accents, and vibrant colorways, ensuring you’re ready for the formidable journey ahead.

Accompanying accessories for the PARK TRAIL collection are elevated to a new level with transformative, stylish, and versatile pieces. Fully convertible backpacks, bags, and hats are all beautifully crafted with utilitarian accents, including carabiners and fastenings that channel the great outdoors. A mixture of colors, prints, and finishes merge these statement pieces together, so you’ll stand out on the trail.

Taking cues from the line’s signature adult styles, the IVY PARK kid’s collection features stylish and versatile sportswear, outerwear, and accessories – all thoughtfully transformed through the IVY PARK lens.