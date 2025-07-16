Manchester United Unveil 2025–26 Away Jersey With Alternate Crest
Manchester United and adidas unveiled the club's new away jersey for the upcoming 2025–26 season.
The shirt features a white base with lilac themes calling back to the snowflake pattern from the 1992 away shirt that was popularized by the likes of Eric Cantona and recently reimagined during the 2021–22 season. Though, the pattern this time around is more reserved and not less of a running theme. The lilac accents complement the design well as one of Man Utd's better away releases in recent years.
The jersey will feature an alternate crest on the front. Instead of the iconic red and yellow Man Utd badge, there will be a devil crest instead across from the adidas three stripes. The brand's three stripes will also go down the shoulder pads with a v-neck collar. According to the press release, the look will be rounded out on matchdays with plum shorts and white socks.
“For this season’s away jersey we wanted to reimagine one of the club’s most iconic graphics of the past, and reinterpret it for the modern day in a bold new way through an updated colour palette. The rich purples work in harmony with the white base and metallic detailing, and we’re excited to see it on-pitch and in the stands this season,” Juergen Rank, senior design director at adidas, said in a press release.
2025–26 Man Utd Away Jersey
2025–26 Man Utd Away Jersey Pricing
The on-field version will set fans back €150 (£130, $174) while the fan version is €100 (£86.69, $116).
2025–26 Man Utd Away Jersey Release Date
The away jersey is available now at select adidas retail stores, Man Utd stores and key retail partners.
