Liverpool Achieve Record-Breaking Sales With 2025–26 Home and Away Jerseys
Liverpool announced a record-breaking start to their 10-year partnership with Adidas outselling last year’s launch by more than 700%, according to the club.
The club have sold both of more shirts in the past week in what was called the most successful shirt release in Liverpool history.
Liverpool unveiled their 2025–26 home and away shirts at the start of the month showcasing a traditional red and white look for home. The away shirt essentially flips the design around with white the prevailing cover, though the crest sits on a shield with the away shirt. The partnership with adidas represents a return to the brand after previous deals with companies such as New Balance and Nike.
Liverpool players such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Ceri Holland, Curtis Jones and more were accompanied by club legends Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Barnes, Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher in the announcement video.
As far as figures go, according to The Athletic, the Reds are set to earn far more than the reported £60 million ($79.4 million) total, with overall sums depending on team performance and general sales. Though, exact numbers are reportedly confidential.
“It’s really hard to compare a kit deal with Liverpool to a kit deal with a competitor. The way we run our merchandising business is completely different to most other clubs as we do everything ourselves. Some clubs are happy to outsource it.
Florian Wirtz was the top seller for name and number printing over the past seven days. The second top selling shirt is Diogo Jota with fans honouring their former player who passed away in July.
All profits from Jota’s name and numbering are donated to the LFC Foundation.