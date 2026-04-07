The Air Jordan 1 High 'Sail Elephant Print' Is Ready for Spring

Nike and Jordan Brand have kept their foot on the gas by releasing several new and OG colorways of the most popular Air Jordan sneakers over the past several months. The Air Jordan 1 High has hit shelves in so many colorways that some have gotten lost in the shuffle.

Dropping in the heart of the holiday shopping season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Sail Elephant Print' got overshadowed by all of the other releases. That may be a good thing, as the shoe's light-colored design suits spring and summer anyway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown at the legendary hoop shoes.

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Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Sail Elephant Print' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Sail Elephant Print' dropped on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Surprisingly, the retro basketball shoes have quietly sat on shelves for months. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers for $185 in adult sizes on Nike.com.

However, frugal sneakerheads might be able to find their size at a discount on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price on StockX is $118 in adult sizes.

Vintage Design Details

The Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Sail Elephant Print' colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's first signature basketball shoe always stands out in its fiery red-and-black colorways. But the 'Sail Elephant Print' colorway borrows elements from the Bulls' uniforms and other Air Jordan models to create a laid-back design perfect for the warmer weather months.

The silhouette sports a Sail upper with a mix of Phantom and Coconut Milk to create a pre-aged retro aesthetic. Meanwhile, the Nike Swoosh and Air Jordan "Wings" logos appear in Pale Ivory with the legendary Elephant Print synonymous with the Air Jordan 3. The iconic "Nike Air" pops off the tongues in University Red.

Premium Materials

The Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Sail Elephant Print' colorway. | Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG is stripped down to its fundamentals. It features premium leather, with exposed foam in the tongue and contrast stitching on the heel nod to its roots on the court. Lastly, the translucent outsole gives a modern touch.

The Air Jordan 1 High is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but it is comfortable enough to wear all day. Its encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning. Meanwhile, the premium materials make it classy enough to look good everywhere you go.

Air Jordan 1 Popularity

The Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Sail Elephant Print' colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 1 on November 17, 1984, building months of hype ahead of its official launch on April 1, 1985. The high-top basketball shoes sold out, and so began the most important signature sneaker line in footwear history.

Fans can always count on more Air Jordan 1 colorways hitting shelves, which means it is easier than ever to buy a pair of the iconic kicks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.