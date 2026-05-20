The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" Just Restocked Online

NBA legend Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 13 throughout most of his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Thanks to the Bulls' success, the iconic basketball shoe is synonymous with "The Last Dance" and Jordan's final championship run.

So it is already a big deal when the Air Jordan 13 drops in an OG colorway. Earlier this spring, the Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" made a rare return and sold out on the Nike website. Now, it's back in stock online at two popular retailers.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway dropped on Saturday, March 14. Online shoppers can once again buy the retro sneakers in full-family sizing at Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

The full pricing range is: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90). Savvy shoppers might be able to find their size below the retail price on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. The average resale price is $211 in adult sizes on StockX.

"Chicago" Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway. | Nike

The "Chicago" colorway sports a white quilted leather upper with True Red overlays around the midsole panels and heels. Black detailing on the mudguard and Jumpman logos completes the three-peat of Bulls colors.

True to the original panther-inspired design, a green holographic eye appears on the lateral heels. Lastly, the white, black, and red outsole completes the "Black Cat" aesthetic inspired by Jordan's nickname.

Air Jordan 13 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 13 is pretty long in the tooth, but it can still keep up with modern performance basketball shoes. Tech specs include a Phylon midsole with heel and forefoot Zoom Air units for bouncy cushioning.

Its ghillie-style lacing system, combined with a padded tongue, ensures lockdown and comfort. Lastly, the rubber outsole is durable, and the traction pattern was ahead of its time. The Air Jordan 13 is one of the last model's from the sneaker line's golden era to still be playable.

Air Jordan 13 History

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway. | Nike

Legendary Nike sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield designed the shoe and Jordan debuted it during the 1997-98 NBA season. The shoe officially hit shelves in November 1997. Unfortunately for the classic silhouette, Jordan switched to the unreleased Air Jordan 14 by the end of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.

Nevertheless, the Air Jordan 13 remains a fan-favorite after all these years. Even better, "Chicago" colorway first hit shelves in 1998, and has now enjoyed three retro releases: 2010, 2017, and 2026. However, it could be several more years until the iconic kicks return.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.