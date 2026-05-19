The 5 Most Expensive Air Jordan Sneakers Ever Sold on StockX

Basketball fans can entertain the GOAT debate, but there is doubt about the most influential person in the footwear industry. NBA legend Michael Jordan's signature Air Jordan sneaker line captured the imagination of sneakerheads in the 1980s and 1990s before transcending the sport after his retirement in 2003.

Nike and Jordan Brand do a commendable job of balancing exclusivity and supply to maintain hype at all times. While many of us search for drops or deals, some collectors go after the rarest kicks of all time.

Thanks to the help of the data scientists at StockX, we have a list of the most expensive Air Jordan sneakers ever sold on the resale platform. There were plenty of player-exclusive colorways and limited-edition collaborations, but below are the five most expensive transactions on the sale platform.

5. Air Jordan 4 "Wahlburgers"

The Air Jordan 4 "Wahlburgers" colorway. | StockX

The Air Jordan 4 "Wahlburgers" colorway cracked the top five on the list. The limited-edition sneakers dropped for $210 in adult sizes on January 1, 2018. A pair of size 9 sneakers sold for $26,000. The average price premium of the shoes on StockX was 12,281%. It is the only pair of "Wahlburgers" inside the top 20.

4. Air Jordan 4 x "Travis Scott Purple (Friends and Family)"

The Air Jordan 4 "Travis Scott Purple (Friends and Family)" colorway. | StockX

The Air Jordan 4 x Travis Scott Purple (Friends and Family) colorway also sold for $26,000 in a pair of size 9. The super rare shoes dropped for $210 in adult sizes on February 9, 2019. The average price premium of the shoes on StockX was 12,281%. A case could be made for this being the most popular option on the list, as it also ranked 6th, 8th, and 9th, with transactions ranging from $23,000 to $25,940.

3. Air Jordan 1 OG Black Red (1985)

The Air Jordan 1 OG "Black Red" (1985) colorway. | StockX

The legendary Air Jordan 1 OG "Black and Red" (also known as the "Bred") colorway from 1985 ranked third on the list. The old-school kicks dropped for $65 in adult sizes on September 15, 1985. One fan purchased a pair of the shoes in size 10.5 for $27,027. The average price premium of the shoes on StockX is 41,480%. Another pair of the kicks (size 11.5) came in at 19th on the list for $16,931.

2. Air Jordan 1 OG Chicago (1985)

The Air Jordan 1 OG "Chicago" (1985) colorway. | StockX

The Air Jordan 1 OG "Chicago" colorway from 1985 comes in at second on the list. The original sneakers hit shelves for $65 in adult sizes on September 16, 1985. One fan purchased a pair of the kicks in size 9 for $30,000. The average price premium of the shoes on StockX is 46,054%. Even more impressively, three pairs (all size 9.5) made the list at 13, 15, and 17, with resale prices ranging from $18,500 to $20,000.

1. Air Jordan 1 OG White Black (1985)

The Air Jordan 1 OG "White Black" (1985) colorway. | StockX

At the top of the list is the Air Jordan 1 OG "White Black" colorway from 1985. The iconic sneakers hit shelves for $65 in adult sizes on September 1, 1985. One fan purchased a pair of the kicks in size 8.5 for $37,474. The average price premium of the shoes on StockX was 57,552%.

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