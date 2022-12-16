New Air Jordan Golf Shoes Drop in 'Purple Smoke' Colorway

We live in an era where micro-trends churn out styles at an ever-accelerating rate. However, some apparel never goes out of style. For example, Michael Jordan's signature sneakers remain as popular as ever.

Not only do Air Jordan sneakers fly off the shelves, but so do their redesigned golf models. While golf has a negative stereotype of exclusivity, Nike and Jordan Brand have worked to tear down walls and make the sport more appealing and accessible to everyone.

One of the company's more exciting methods of making golf more appealing has been the introduction of more Air Jordan golf shoes. While none of us will ever be as cool as the effortlessly-stylish Jordan, that does not mean we cannot at least try to mimic the greatest basketball player of all time.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 Low golf shoe. Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf in the 'Purple Smoke' colorway releases today, Friday, December 16, 2022. Fans can purchase the low-top golf shoe for $140 on the Nike website.

The model is inspired by one of the most iconic basketball shoes of all time. The durable leather upper consist of white and two contrasting shades of purple to stand out on the greens.

Even better, the performance of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is beyond reproach. All of the materials are built to withstand the elements. Additionally, a Nike Air unit is located in the heel, with an optimized traction pattern on the outsole.

We want to hear your thoughts on the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf 'Purple Smoke.' Give us your hottest takes on Twitter. As always, stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

