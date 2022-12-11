Nike has Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Shoppers

Skip to main content

Five Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Nike

It is not too late for last-minute shoppers to buy affordable shoes for the entire family on Nike's website.
Time is running out for shoppers to complete their holiday wish lists. Luckily for fans of Nike, there are plenty of affordable options on its website that the whole family will love.

While finding the perfect gifts is always challenging, Nike has made it easy with its wide selection of shoes. Below are our recommendations for five last-minute gift ideas.

Nike Air Force 1

Side view of white Nike Air Force shoe.

Side view of the Nike Air Force 1.

Product: Nike Air Force 1

Price: The Nike Air Force 1 costs $110 in adult sizes, $90 in big kids' sizes, $70 in little kids' sizes, and $45 in baby sizes on the Nike website.

Description: The Nike Air Force 1 has enjoyed immense popularity for decades. The old-school basketball shoe lends itself to any outfit or occasion. 

Nike LeBron 19 Low

View of pink Nike LeBron shoes.

A detailed look at the Nike LeBron 19 Low.

Product: Nike LeBron 19 Low

Price: The Nike LeBron 19 Low is one sale for anywhere between $90-$120 on the Nike website.

Description: The Nike LeBron 19 Low offers a lower, lighter version of LeBron James' 19th signature shoe without sacrificing any of the cutting-edge technology.

Nike Kyrie Low 5

View of purple and orange Nike Kyrie shoes.

A detailed look at the Nike Kyrie Low 5.

Product: Nike Kyrie Low 5

Price: The Nike Kyrie Low 5 is on sale for $62 (a 48% discount) on the Nike website.

Description: The Nike Kyrie Low 5 is a lightweight performance basketball shoe that is a favorite among NBA and WNBA players. It is rare that athletes and fans can purchase kicks of this quality for almost half-off the retail price.

Air Jordan 1 Low

View red, black, and white Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at Air Jordan 1 Low shoes.

Product: Air Jordan 1 Low

Price: The Air Jordan 1 Low costs $120 in adult sizes and $95 in big kids' sizes on the Nike website.

Description: The Air Jordan 1 Low has an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any outfit. Even better, there is a multitude of colorways to match your personality.

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Detailed look at black and red Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers.

Product: Air Jordan 1 Mid

Price: The Air Jordan 1 Mid costs $125 in adult sizes, $110 in big kids' sizes, $75 in little kids' sizes, and $65 in toddler/infant sizes on the Nike website.

Description: Inspired by the original Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers fans a chance to follow in Michael Jordan's footsteps with exciting OG and new colorways.

