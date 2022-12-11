Nike has Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Shoppers

Time is running out for shoppers to complete their holiday wish lists. Luckily for fans of Nike, there are plenty of affordable options on its website that the whole family will love.

While finding the perfect gifts is always challenging, Nike has made it easy with its wide selection of shoes. Below are our recommendations for five last-minute gift ideas.

Nike Air Force 1

Side view of the Nike Air Force 1. Nike

Product: Nike Air Force 1

Price: The Nike Air Force 1 costs $110 in adult sizes, $90 in big kids' sizes, $70 in little kids' sizes, and $45 in baby sizes on the Nike website.

Description: The Nike Air Force 1 has enjoyed immense popularity for decades. The old-school basketball shoe lends itself to any outfit or occasion.

Nike LeBron 19 Low

A detailed look at the Nike LeBron 19 Low. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Product: Nike LeBron 19 Low

Price: The Nike LeBron 19 Low is one sale for anywhere between $90-$120 on the Nike website.

Description: The Nike LeBron 19 Low offers a lower, lighter version of LeBron James' 19th signature shoe without sacrificing any of the cutting-edge technology.

Nike Kyrie Low 5

A detailed look at the Nike Kyrie Low 5. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Product: Nike Kyrie Low 5

Price: The Nike Kyrie Low 5 is on sale for $62 (a 48% discount) on the Nike website.

Description: The Nike Kyrie Low 5 is a lightweight performance basketball shoe that is a favorite among NBA and WNBA players. It is rare that athletes and fans can purchase kicks of this quality for almost half-off the retail price.

Air Jordan 1 Low

A detailed look at Air Jordan 1 Low shoes. Nike

Product: Air Jordan 1 Low

Price: The Air Jordan 1 Low costs $120 in adult sizes and $95 in big kids' sizes on the Nike website.

Description: The Air Jordan 1 Low has an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any outfit. Even better, there is a multitude of colorways to match your personality.

Air Jordan 1 Mid

A detailed look at Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers. Nike

Product: Air Jordan 1 Mid

Price: The Air Jordan 1 Mid costs $125 in adult sizes, $110 in big kids' sizes, $75 in little kids' sizes, and $65 in toddler/infant sizes on the Nike website.

Description: Inspired by the original Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers fans a chance to follow in Michael Jordan's footsteps with exciting OG and new colorways.

