The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Bred' Is 20% Off Right Now

NBA legend Michael Jordan's first signature basketball shoe has dropped in every color and style imaginable. Yet, the sneaker community always favors the original Chicago Bulls colorways. For many fans, the Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Bred' cannot be topped.

Luckily for frugal fans, the Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Bred' is temporarily marked down by 20% online as part of an ongoing Nike sales event. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the iconic hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Bred' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Bred' has enjoyed retro releases periodically over the years, with the most recent drop coming at the $120 in adult sizes. However, online shoppers can buy the kicks for $96 (20% off) by using the code "LASTSHOT" at checkout on Nike.com.

Some shoppers in search of a steeper discount might be able to find their size at a lower price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. However, with the same SKU, they could accidentally buy an older pair of shoes from the 2020 release.

'Reverse Bred' Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Bred' colorway. | Nike

The 'Reverse Bred' sports a Black leather upper with Gym Red overlays. The iconic Jumpman logo pops off the Black tongue in Gym Red, while the original Air Jordan "Wings" branding on the heels provides a throwback touch.

There is no need for a pre-aged aesthetic with this legendary colorway; a crisp White midsole and Gym Red outsole complete the unapologetic look. The only downside is that this colorway does not come with extra laces or special packaging.

Air Jordan 1 History

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Bred' colorway. | Nike

Every NBA fan and sneakerhead knows that Jordan changed the game when he debuted the Air Jordan 1 during his 1984-85 rookie season. The shoes smashed expectations and kicked off the most important signature sneaker line in footwear history.

While Jordan never played in the low-top version of the Air Jordan 1, the silhouette has transcended sports to become a staple in the rotation of artists and entertainers around the world.

Air Jordan 1 Low Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Bred' colorway. | Nike

The perforations on the leather keep you cool, while the solid rubber is durable enough for whatever surface you come across in casual use.

The combination of genuine leather on the upper offers a premium look, while the encapsulated Air-Sole unit makes you feel like the GOAT walking around every day.

Fans should not expect to see discounted Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers sitting on shelves for long, so now is a great time to buy the kicks at a discount. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.