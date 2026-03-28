The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" Is Still In Stock Online

Spring is officially here, and Jordan Brand is celebrating the new season in style. NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic signature sneaker line always looks best in Chicago Bulls or UNC Tar Heels colorways, but we are suckers for a pastel, spring-inspired design.

To kick off the new season in style, the Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" arrived earlier today. Not only did the seasonal sneakers not sell out, but they are available at or below the retail price online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of how to buy the brightly colored kicks.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway dropped on Saturday, March 28. Online shoppers can still buy retro basketball shoes at retail price at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores.

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" released in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80). However, online shoppers might be able to find their size at a discount on trusted sneaker resale websites. Currently, the average resale price is $155 in adult sizes on StockX.

Colorway Inspiration

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

It is no secret what inspired the "Spring Is In The Air" colorway: warmer weather, fresh flowers, and seasonal holidays. This version of the Air Jordan 3 features a Sail leather upper with Jade Aura and Iris Whisper details look sweet enough to wear to any family function.

If we had one critique, it is that the embroidered Jumpman logo blends into the tongue rather than popping out in a more noticeable color. Luckily, the iconic "Nike Air" more than makes up for it by appearing on the heels in Iced Carmine.

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

The legendary elephant print on the mudguard appears in Jade Aura. The outsole completes the spring aesthetic with a full bloom of green, blue, pink, and sail.

Air Jordan 3 History

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his third signature sneaker during the 1987-88 NBA season. The old-school basketball shoe is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe. However, it has transcended the sport to become one of the most adored pair of casual kicks.

Even if sneakerheads do not feel as stronly about the Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway as us, they can count on more heat from Jumpman as spring and summer usher in warmer weather. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.