Skip to main content
Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Releases Friday

Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Releases Friday

The Air Jordan 13 is coming back in the ‘French Blue’ colorway for $200.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nike

The Air Jordan 13 is coming back in the ‘French Blue’ colorway for $200.

This fall will mark 25 years since the Air Jordan 13 first hit shelves. The 13th installment of Michael Jordan's signature line may not be the hottest sneaker at the moment. But its enduring popularity is a testament to the timeless hoop shoe.

On Friday, August 19, the Air Jordan 13 makes its return. This time in the 'French Blue' colorway. The shoe features white tumbled leather on the upper, light steel grey leather on the toe and 'French Blue' suede detailing on the mudguards, midsole, and heel. 

Red Jumpman logos stand out on the tongues. Additionally, white Jumpman logos appear on the insoles. Lastly, the rubber outsoles are white and grey. The colorway is an obvious nod to the French flag.

Luckily for OG sneakerheads, this colorway is enjoying a general release. Fans of the Air Jordan 13 'French Blue' can pick up a pair Friday morning for $200 in adult sizes, $150 in grade school sizes, and $90 in pre-school sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For a closer look and more information, check out the WearTesters YouTube video above. Even though this is a general release, we always encourage our readers to act fast on any Air Jordan releases. 

Once they sell out, consumers are stuck paying exorbitant resale prices. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Air Jordan 37 Details Announced

Jordan Zion 2 is Here

Nike Kobe 8 Might Be Coming Back

The Air Jordan 13 'French Blue' sneakers release on Friday, August 19. The retro basketball sneakers will cost $200.
News

Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Releases Soon

By Pat Benson12 seconds ago
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray wears the New Balance WXY V2 sneakers against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 13, 2022.
News

San Antonio Spurs Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a throwback jersey and Nike Dunk Low sneakers before a preseason NFL game.
News

Jalen Hurts Preseason Outfits Remain Undefeated

By Pat BensonAug 15, 2022 3:54 PM EDT
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a Jordan Brand athlete. The All-NBA player deserves his own signature sneaker line.
News

Every NBA Player Who Deserves Signature Shoes

By Pat BensonAug 15, 2022 12:31 PM EDT
Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson wears the Adidas T-Mac 2 sneakers against the Dallas Mavericks on February 8, 2022.
On Court

Detroit Pistons Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

By Pat BensonAug 15, 2022 11:03 AM EDT
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'. Nike is rumored to be releasing the Protro version of the Kobe 8 in Spring 2023.
News

Is Nike Bringing Back This Classic Kobe Sneaker?

By Pat BensonAug 14, 2022 4:40 PM EDT
Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher wears the Nike Kobe 5 sneakers against the Atlanta Hawks on December 13, 2021.
On Court

Houston Rockets Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

By Pat BensonAug 14, 2022 10:30 AM EDT
Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch wears the Nike Kobe 6 'All-Star' shoes against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 6, 2022.
On Court

Toronto Raptors Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

By Pat BensonAug 13, 2022 8:17 AM EDT