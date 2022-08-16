Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Releases Soon

This fall will mark 25 years since the Air Jordan 13 first hit shelves. The 13th installment of Michael Jordan's signature line may not be the hottest sneaker at the moment. But its enduring popularity is a testament to the timeless hoop shoe.

On Friday, August 19, the Air Jordan 13 makes its return. This time in the 'French Blue' colorway. The shoe features white tumbled leather on the upper, light steel grey leather on the toe and 'French Blue' suede detailing on the mudguards, midsole, and heel.

Red Jumpman logos stand out on the tongues. Additionally, white Jumpman logos appear on the insoles. Lastly, the rubber outsoles are white and grey. The colorway is an obvious nod to the French flag.

Luckily for OG sneakerheads, this colorway is enjoying a general release. Fans of the Air Jordan 13 'French Blue' can pick up a pair Friday morning for $200 in adult sizes, $150 in grade school sizes, and $90 in pre-school sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.

For a closer look and more information, check out the WearTesters YouTube video above. Even though this is a general release, we always encourage our readers to act fast on any Air Jordan releases.

Once they sell out, consumers are stuck paying exorbitant resale prices. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Air Jordan 37 Details Announced

Jordan Zion 2 is Here