The late-great Kobe Bryant rewrote the history books throughout his life. Not only did the Los Angeles Lakers legend make basketball history, but he also left an indelible mark on performance footwear.

Bryant's signature line was so popular that Nike began releasing his retro shoes with performance upgrades (known as Protro) in 2018. Fans and hoopers alike were able to pick up the Kobe 1, Kobe 4, and Kobe 5 Protros with relative ease.

Following Bryant's tragic passing in January 2020, Nike's vision for the Kobe line became less clear. The Kobe 6 Protro dropped in limited colorways and stock. Not to mention Nike and the Bryant estate were unable to agree on a new contract for 11 months.

Luckily, in March 2022, the two parties announced a new partnership. Now Nike might be bringing back a fan favorite soon. The Instagram account @kobe_archive posted a picture of an all-black pair of sneakers with the caption "Kobe 8 Protro Wear-Test Sample - Rumored to release Fall 22’ c/o @patchenhz_97."

FanNation Kicks cannot verify if the rumors are true. But they are certainly exciting. Nike has not released Kobe Protro sneakers in chronological order. Jumping over the Kobe 7 to the Kobe 8 would not be surprising.

Eric Avar designed the the Nike Kobe 8 System which was originally released in December 2012 for $140. Nike used engineered mesh in the minimalist basketball shoe, which was a first in company history. Bryant wore the Kobe 8 throughout his incredible run during the second half of the 2011-12 NBA season.

P.J. Tucker wearing the Nike Kobe 8 in the 2021-22 NBA season. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nike has not given any hint at the future of the Kobe Protro series. Fans have speculated that the Kobe 8 could be the next installment, but there are no official images or release dates.

However, the company did agree to a new contract with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan two weeks ago. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, DeRozan will be the featured face of the Nike Kobe line.

Hopefully, now that Nike and the Bryant estate are back in business, loyal fans will be able to once again purchase the classic hoop shoes. We will keep you updated as we learn more. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

DeMar DeRozan's Ten Best Kobe's of 2021-22 Season

Lakers Ten Best Sneakers of 2021-22 Season