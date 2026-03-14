The Air Jordan 14 Returns in University Blue for March Madness

Michael Jordan established himself as the greatest basketball player of all time thanks to his clutch performances punctuated by last-second shots. Whether winning the NCAA Championship with the UNC Tar Heels or winning his sixth ring with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan always knocked down the big shots.

With March Madness upon us and Selection Sunday almost here, the Air Jordan 14 is back in a colorway that pays tribute to Jordan's legendary moments in Chapel Hill. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming Air Jordan 14 'Black and University Blue' colorway.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 14 'Black and University Blue' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 14 'Black and University Blue' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 21. Online shoppers can buy retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores.

The Air Jordan 14 'Black and University Blue' will be released in full-family sizing: Adult ($205), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80). Fans who miss the initial drop can find the sneakers on trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 14 'Black and University Blue' colorway. | Nike

The 'Black and University Blue' is a tribute to Jordan's alma mater. It features a Black suede upper with University Blue detailing throughout the shoe.

A small Jumpman logo on the toe box and "Jordan" wordmark on the tongue appear in University Blue. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logo and No. 23 pops off the heels in Metallic Silver for an elevated look. Sadly, no accessories or extra laces are included with this colorway.

The Air Jordan 14 'Black and University Blue' colorway. | Nike

While the Air Jordan 14 is no longer considered a performance model, it can still get buckets. Its lightweight Phylon midsole and springy Zoom Air units in the forefoot and heel provide responsive cushioning. Lastly, the traction pattern is as aggressive as ever.

Air Jordan 14 History

The Air Jordan 14 'Black and University Blue' colorway. | Nike

Jordan famously debuted an early prototype of the Air Jordan 14 in Bulls colors during Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. He hit the game-winning shot to complete the three-peat and seal the Air Jordan 14 as an instant classic.

Jordan's 14th signature sneaker has dropped in countless colorways over the years, but the 'Black and University Blue' remains a favorite among Tar Heels fans. It was first released in 2006, and this iteration remains true to the original.

March Madness is here, and Jordan is back to dominate in University Blue (some things never change). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.