The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Is Still in Stock at 1 Store

NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic signature sneaker line still dominates the footwear industry's release calendar. Nike and Jordan Brand have brought the heat all year long, resulting in some popular colorways sitting on shelves. That has not been the case with the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway.

Unsurprisingly, Jordan's 12th signature sneaker in a Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway was a hit with fans. The retro basketball shoes sold out quickly, almost everywhere. However, they are still available at Foot Locker. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway dropped in full-family sizing on May 23, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy retro basketball shoes at the retail price of $215 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Savvy shoppers searching for a discount will have trouble finding one. The shoes are hovering around the retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $233 (before taxes and fees) on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway. | Nike

The "Bloodline" colorway sports an all-black tumbled leather upper contrasted by hits of Varsity Red on the eyelets and midfoot. Even the legendary Jumpman and Jordan Brand logos are blacked out. However, the No. 23 pops off in Varsity Red on the heels.

This version of the Air Jordan 12 comes with only one set of black laces and the standard packaging. But something about the aggressive design has sparked a fire in fans. It's an even bolder look than the "Flu Game" colorway and has been well-received by the sneaker community.

Air Jordan 12 Design

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway. | Nike

Unlike most models from the golden era of the Air Jordan sneaker line, the Air Jordan 12 is still capable of performance on the basketball court. It was the first model to feature Air Zoom cushioning, strategically placed inside a responsive foam midsole. Meanwhile, the carbon fiber shank plate and rubber outsole are beyond reproach.

While the Air Jordan 12 can still get buckets on the court, most fans will rock these old-school sneakers casually. Its premium materials and timeless design are a reminder of Nike sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield's legendary vision.

Air Jordan 12 Legacy

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 12 in 1996 and wore the model all the way through the 1997 NBA Finals. His legendary "Flu Game" made the Air Jordan 12 synonymous with grit and greatness. The iconic silhouette remains a fan favorite to this day.

Jordan never wore the "Bloodline" colorway on the court, as it is a new design. However, the Bulls-inspired design is a clear homage to the dynasty Jordan built in the 1990s. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.