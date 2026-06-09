The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" Launches This Saturday

NBA legend Michael Jordan is known for living a luxurious lifestyle in retirement. He often likes to share that taste of the good life with his loyal fans through rare colorways of the Air Jordan sneaker line, known as the "BIN 23" collection.

Every "BIN 23" colorway features premium materials, extra accessories, and a price tag almost double that of similar colorways. This Saturday, the Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" colorway arrives in style, blending Team Red and Burgundy Crush. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming shoes.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 13. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $355 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Despite the hefty price tag, there is no doubt that these sneakers will sell out quickly on release day. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the old-school hoop shoes on resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"BIN 23" Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 3 features a premium leather upper in Team Red with Burgundy Crush detailing. A Coconut Milk midsole provides a refined aesthetic, while Metallic Gold eyelets complete the top half.

Further details include barely visible elephant print detailing and "Nike Air" branding on the heels. The outsole combines all of the colors for a smooth foundation. Lastly, a wax stamp on the tongues seals the premium legacy.

"BIN 23" Extras

The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" extras. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" colorway features incredible extras that are not commonly included with sneakers. Cedar shoe trees and a dust bag help protect your kicks. Plus, the updated retro card tells the story of Bin 23.

One of our favorite parts is the crate-designed shoe box that continues the theme of a rare unboxing. It is more than rare shoes that fans get with this release; it is a completely luxurious shopping experience.

Air Jordan 3 Design

The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 is no longer suitable for performance basketball. Instead, Jordan Brand has redesigned the silhouette for sports like baseball and football in recent years. However, the old-school hoop shoe remains one of the most popular models among casual sneakerheads.

Its polyurethane midsole and exposed Air-Sole cushioning offer responsive cushioning. Lastly, the durable rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. The Air Jordan 3 is one of the few shoes that can make you feel like the GOAT while walking around.

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