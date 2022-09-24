Michael Jordan's Newest Basketball Shoe is Here

Depending on the fan's age, they either know Michael Jordan as the unstoppable Chicago Bulls shooting guard or the competitive Charlotte Hornets team owner. But there is no denying that everyone knows 'His Airness.'

Widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan has been ubiquitous in our lives since the early 1980s. The NBA legend has been equally if not more influential in the sneaker industry.

Jordan's signature line has undergone many twists and turns over the past four decades, yet it has never been stronger. The Air Jordan 37 has finally hit shelves, and fans are lining up out the door; well, they keep refreshing their phones to get a pair of the newest Air Jordan basketball shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about the newly released hoop shoes.

Air Jordan 37 Details

View of the Air Jordan 37 'Beyond Boarders.' Nike

Jordan Brand first announced details for the Air Jordan 37 in July of 2022. The Air Jordan 37 was initially released on September 15, 2022. Fans can purchase the Air Jordan 37 in the 'Beyond Boards' colorway on Nike's website for $185 in adult sizes.

The 'Beyond Boarders' colorway features a light bone-colored upper. Additionally, black, red, and dark concord colors provide contrast on the shoe laces, tongue, and outsole.

Air Jordan 37 Tech Specs

Interior view of the tongue on the Air Jordan 37 'Beyond Boarders.' Nike

The Air Jordan 37 pays tribute to the Air Jordan 7 with its appearance. However, the technology incorporated into the design of Jordan's 37th signature shoe is no match for its predecessor.

The lightweight upper is made from layers of leno-weave fabric and strong plastic ribbon. It was designed to mimic the support given by a taped-up ankle. The cushion is provided by double stacked Air units in the forefoot, combined with "Formula 23" - Jordan's signature foam.

Bottom Line

Rear view of the Air Jordan 37 'Beyond Boarders.' Nike

The Air Jordan 37 was released in the 'Beyond Boarders' colorway in September 2022 for $185 on Nike's website. The performance basketball shoe incorporates the newest technology Nike has to offer. Fans can expect several more colorways of Michael Jordan's latest signature shoe to release throughout the year.

