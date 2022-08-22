PGA Tour 2K23 Includes Michael Jordan & His Legendary Golf Shoes

The PGA Tour is in a fight for its life against LIV Golf. While that battle will be waged for months, if not years to come, the PGA Tour did reclaim some clout with the younger generation today.

Earlier today, the video game company 2K dropped the official announcement trailer for PGA Tour 2K23. While not included in the trailer, the video game creators released a screenshot of NBA legend Michael Jordan's virtual character.

That is right. The GOAT will be on the virtual golf course. Naturally, Jordan's character is draped in Jordan Brand attire from head to toe. Speaking of Jordan's toe, it is impossible to miss the Air Jordan shoes in the image.

We all know that the iconic Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985 and has since taken on a life of its own. The first installment of the greatest basketball sneaker line ever has been remixed and reimagined many times over the past 37 years. But those virtual shoes are meant for the golf course.

Jordan 1 Retro Low Golf

Jordan 1 Retro Low Golf 'Chicago' Nike

For fans who want to look like virtual Michael Jordan (we certainly do), you need to start by researching the Jordan 1 Retro Low Golf in the 'Chicago' colorway. The red, white, and black golf shoes were released on March 4, 2022, for $140.

The classic Bulls-themed colorway sold out on Nike's website. But they are available on most resale sites like eBay, StockX, or GOAT for consumers willing to pay slightly above retail price.

We have good news for golfers who want to pay homage to 'His Airness' but prefer neutral colors. On Nike's website, two colorways are currently available in select sizes.

As gamers, golfers, and sneakerheads, today was a good day. PGA Tour 2K23 successfully made positive headlines and gained some clout among younger people. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

