Luka Doncic's First Signature Shoe Releasing Tomorrow

Nike is releasing Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic's signature shoes on Friday, September 23.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nike is releasing Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic's signature shoes on Friday, September 23.

Today Jordan Brand posted a video to Instagram that promoted the first signature shoe of Dallas Mavericks point forward Luka Doncic. The trippy 30-second advertisement showed distorted highlights of Doncic playing in the NBA, international games, and by himself in the gym. 

Fans have been waiting on hands and knees to buy the Jordan Luka 1 since the NBA All-Star debuted them last spring during the Western Conference Playoffs.

It is hard to watch that advertisement and not get hyped. Not only is the 23-year-old a generational talent, but he struck gold with the first installment of his signature line. Below is everything fans need to know about Doncic's kicks.

Jordan Luka 1 Information

View of white and blue Jordan Luka 1 shoes.

View of the Jordan Luka 1 'Neo Turquoise.'

The Jordan Luka 1 releases on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Fans can purchase the performance basketball shoes on the Nike app for $110. 

According to Jordan Brand, these shoes were designed for Doncic and made for every athlete craving speed and efficiency. It is the first shoe with full-length "Formula 23" foam.  

A rubber wrap for ankle support and a compliant traction system was designed with step-back jumpers in mind. Additionally, "Flight Wire" cables offer support and lockdown.

Fans interested in buying the white and turquoise colorway should act fast. Otherwise, they might be stuck paying resale prices. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news on Doncic and the rest of the sports world.

