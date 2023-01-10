Nike Slashes Prices on Air Jordan 37

Frugal shoppers often make their best purchases in the aftermath of the holidays. The sneaker world is no different. Now is an excellent time to purchase the newest installment of Michael Jordan's signature basketball shoe line.

The Air Jordan 37 is available at a 26-31% discount in multiple colorways on Nike's website. The 37th installment of the legendary Air Jordan line launched in September 2022 for $185 in adult sizes.

Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, the performance model has become the shoe of choice for many Jordan Brand athletes. As is always the case with Air Jodan shoes, the technology and colorways are top-notch.

Air Jordan 37 Details

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 37. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Jordan line is synonymous with flight, and the Air Jordan 37 is all about takeoffs and landings. The Formula 23 foam, the newest flagship foam from Jordan Brand, is lightweight and responsive.

Additionally, the Zoom Air Strobel unit with the additional forefoot unit for a double-stacked pop off the pad of the foot. The breezy upper is tough, with reinforced leno-weave fabric to provide containment.

It is tough to find any basketball shoe, let alone a signature Air Jordan model, for $126 in adult sizes. But shoppers who act fast should be able to reap the benefits of the post-holiday discounts on Nike's website.

