Kyrie Irving's Shoes are Half-Price on Nike Website

It is officially the end of an era for Nike. The company officially cut ties with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving in December following a series of controversial remarks that resulted in a seven-game suspension.

Irving has been with Nike since he entered the league in 2011. The Nike Kyrie signature sneaker line launched in 2014 and ran until late 2022. The 7x NBA All-Star had one of the most popular basketball sneaker lines thanks to its performance, price point, and exciting colorways.

The basketball world will never get to enjoy the unreleased Nike Kyrie 8 (Irving's ninth signature shoe), but there is a silver lining. Irving's shoes are being sold at a deep discount online. Below is everything frugal fans need to know about the sales.

Nike Kyrie Infinity

A detailed look at Kyrie Irving's shoes. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike Kyrie Infinity is sold for 50% off in most colorways on the Nike website. Irving's eighth signature shoe provides a tight custom fit, enhanced responsiveness in the forefoot, and traction up the sides.

The design allows agile players to accelerate and decelerate on demand and take advantage of the separation they create. The three-layer cushioning system features an Air Zoom unit in the forefoot sandwiched between a molded sockliner and soft, stable foam midsole.

Irving wore the Nike Kyrie Infinity during his limited time on the court in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the mid-cut basketball shoe remains a favorite among his peers in the NBA and WNBA.

Nike Kyrie Low 5

A detailed look at Kyrie Irving's shoes. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike Kyrie Low 5 is on sale for 48% off on the Nike website. The Nike Kyrie Low line is the counterpart to Irving's main signature line, as it offers hoopers everything they need with less bulk.

The Nike Kyrie Low 5 features a glove-like fit that works in tandem with the computer-generated outsole pattern that empowers players to change direction without slowing down. In addition, the cushion is provided by a foam midsole with a top-loaded Zoom Air unit under the forefoot.

Fans of Irving and his signature line must act now, or they will be stuck paying resale prices in the future. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

