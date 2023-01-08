LeBron James & Nike Come Full Circle in Sacramento

Skip to main content

LeBron James & Nike Celebrate Two Decades in Sacramento

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' new Nike shoes celebrate his NBA debut against the Sacramento Kings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022-23 NBA season was not expected to play out as it has so far. The Los Angeles Lakers were not supposed to win games, and a 38-year-old is not meant to dominate the league.

However, LeBron James has led Los Angeles to five straight victories. Not only has James reimagined what is possible for an older player, but his signature Nike shoes are more popular than ever.

The Nike LeBron 20 has been a favorite among fans and hoopers thanks to its cutting-edge technology and exciting colorways. During last night's 37-point performance against the Sacramento Kings, James wore the Nike LeBron 20 in the "The Debut" colorway. Luckily for fans, that is a general release colorway that can easily be purchased at retail price.

Nike LeBron 20

View of grey and gold Nike LeBron shoes.

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes.

The Nike LeBron 20 "The Debut" colorway features a white and black knit upper with a metallic gold Swoosh logo outlined in red. Luckily for fans, the shoes are still available for $200 in adult sizes and $160 in big kids' sizes on Nike's website.

The shoe has a special meaning as it is a callback to James' first game in the NBA. In 2003, James made his professional debut in Sacramento. For fans not old enough to remember, James' high-school games were nationally televised. So, it is difficult to explain how important his first NBA game was to the basketball world.

At 19 years old, James tallied 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. Fast forward two decades and James is outperforming his younger self. James has been on fire this season, and Nike has not missed with the celebration of their two-decade partnership with arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

