The Air Jordan 4 x J Balvin "Lemonade" Drops This Friday

NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic sneaker line personifies greatness. It speaks to athletes, artists, and entertainers. Some of the most memorable Air Jordans have been designed in collaboration with musicians. Few, if any, have made a mark like J Balvin.

Once again, the Colombian singer has teamed up with Jumpman on a highly anticipated sneaker collaboration. After months of rumors, the Air Jordan 4 x J Balvin "Lemonade" (or "Amazonas") colorway has loaded onto Nike's website ahead of this week's release.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 4 x J Balvin "Lemonade" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 x J Balvin "Lemonade" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 2. Online shoppers can buy the retro sneakers for $225 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

While many of the most iconic Air Jordans sit on shelves after release day, there is no doubt that these kicks will sell out quickly. Fans who miss the initial drop can find them on trusted sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 4 x J Balvin "Lemonade" colorway. | Nike

Inspired by Colombia's incredible biodiversity, the silhouette sports a monochromatic Lemonade color palette. The texture nods to the endangered yellow crocodiles of the Amazon. Bilingual "Just Do It" lace dubraes and Jumpman x J Balvin branding honor the continued collaboration. Meanwhile, the iconic "Nike Air" and J Balvin branding grace the heels.

Lush green forest-inspired insoles highlight the collaboration. Lastly, the Lemonade outsoles complete the shoe. There are no extra laces or accessories, but the shoes continue the colorway theme with their co-branded packaging.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 4 x J Balvin "Lemonade" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 4 retains the shoe's most important design elements while remixing others for a fun look. The croc-embossed leather upper is unlike any other colorway, creating an elevated feel for the shoe.

All of the familiar tech specs for the Air Jordan 4 remain the same. Fans can expect adequate cushioning with the Polyurethane midsole, visible Air unit in the heel, and an encapsulated Air unit in the forefoot. The unmistakable multi-directional herringbone traction pattern is as clear as ever with the eye-catching colorway.

Jordan Brand x J Balvin

The Air Jordan 4 x J Balvin "Lemonade" colorway. | Nike

Over the past several years, J Balvin has teamed up with Jumpman on the AJ1, AJ2, and AJ3. So, it is only right that the award-winning artist gets a crack at the legendary Air Jordan 4. However, this is visibly a big departure from his previous multi-color designs.

Current fashion trends show that shoppers prefer understated colorways, and J Balvin understands what fans want. Even better, each of his Air Jordan collaborations seems to be better than the last. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.