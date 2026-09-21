The Air Jordan 9 Low "What the Kilroy" Just Dropped

Michael Jordan was busy playing baseball when his ninth signature sneaker dropped during the 1993-94 NBA season. Nike got creative with its marketing campaign, creating six fictional alter egos for Jordan who mysteriously dominated the courts in commercials.

That legendary ad campaign starring Steve Martin later inspired the Air Jordan 9 "Kilroy Pack" in 2012. Now, the Air Jordan 9 Low "What the Kilroy" remembers all six characters in a beautiful mishmash of a colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the retro basketball shoes.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 9 Low "What the Kilroy" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 9 Low "What the Kilroy" originally dropped in select locations on August 14, but it has now officially been released on September 21. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $180 in adult sizes on Nike.com.

Savvy shoppers can find the sneakers at a lower price on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $161 on StockX. Even better, the asking price is below that in most sizes.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 9 Low "What the Kilroy" colorway. | Nike

Nike has applied the "What The" theme to countless shoes over the years, and few are more fitting than this specific model. The silhouette features a mismatched design with Challenge Red on the left shoe's upper and Black on the right shoe's upper.

The design only gets more complicated with alternating hits of Deep Royal Blue, University Blue, University Gold, and Dark Cayenne contrasting with each other. Even the Jordan Branding features tributes to Johnny Kilroy, Motorboat Jones, Bentley Ellis, Slim Jenkins, Calvin Bailey, and Fontay Montana.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 9 Low "What the Kilroy" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 9 Low features the same performance technology as its mid-cut counterpart from 1993. Real and synthetic leather in the upper adds durability. Meanwhile, Nike Air technology provides all-day comfort.

The "one-pull" lacing system and integrated inner neoprene bootie work together to complete a glove-like fit. Lastly, the rubber in the outsole offers traction on or off of the court. While these shoes are rooted in basketball DNA, they are categorized for casual wear these days.

Air Jordan 9 Low History

The Air Jordan 9 Low "What the Kilroy" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 9 Low did not launch until 2002, but it still enjoyed plenty of run on NBA courts. Most sneakerheads associate the shoe with legendary Sacramento Kings point guard Mike Bibby, but he was just one of many stars to rock the low-tops before it became a common practice.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.