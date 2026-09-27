First Look: Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal"

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan created countless highlights in his first signature sneaker. However, he never wore the Air Jordan 1 High "Royal" on the court. It would have broken NBA uniform rules, and Jordan's black-and-red shoes already got him in enough trouble.

Still, the "Royal" colorway was one of the first designs released and holds a special place in Jumpman lore. It has been re-released periodically over the years, always generating debate among sneakerheads. This weekend, Nike loaded the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" onto its website ahead of the upcoming release date.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 10. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $185 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

If the kicks sell out on release day, fans will still be able to find them on trusted sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. However, many of the most popular Air Jordan sneakers have sat on shelves long after release day lately.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" colorway. | Nike

The "Royal" colorway features a two-tone design with Game Royal and black on the upper. It sits on a white midsole and Game Royal outsole. All of the original design elements remain true to the original, with the Nike Air branding and Jordan Wings logo.

The shoes come with black and Game Royal laces inside special packaging that helps tell some of the story behind the design: Jordan's iconic photo shoot in a black and royal blue flight suit on a runway appears on the box.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is as close to the 1985 original as it gets. The silhouette sports a premium leather upper with perforations on the toes for breathability.

Underfoot, Nike Air technology offers impact protection. Meanwhile, the legendary traction pattern remains the same. This is the shoe that helped Jordan take flight, but it is now categorized as a casual sneaker and not a performance model.

Release History

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" colorway has been released in 1985, 2001, 2013, 2017, 2023, and 2026. Nike and Jordan Brand have tweaked the design with each release, but fans clearly prefer the original design details.

Sneakerheads can expect to hear more about this drop as we approach the release date. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.