All of Kobe Bryant's Nike Sneakers Releasing This Year
No fan base has ever had to be more patient than the loyal legion of Kobe Bryant followers. Bryant's iconic signature sneaker line with Nike remained in limbo for much of the past three years following his tragic passing in January 2020.
However, since relaunching the "Kobe Brand" in August 2023, Bryant's signature sneaker line has come roaring back. We are seeing more frequent releases and a gradually increasing number of units manufactured.
Below is a continuously updated list of every Nike Kobe sneaker scheduled to be released throughout 2024. We hope every fan and hooper gets the shoes they want. More importantly, we hope they embody all of the Los Angeles Lakers legend's ethos when wearing the shoes.
Nike Kobe Sneaker Release Calendar
Kobe 8 Protro 'Emerald'
The second and third installments of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro will be released on the same day. Both colorways feature a mesh upper with a design that incorporates both of Bryant's jersey numbers - 8 and 24.
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Radiant Emerald' or 'Aqua' launched on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The shoes had a retail price of $190 in adult sizes and sold out quickly. Online shoppers can find them on StockX and GOAT.
Kobe 8 'Court Purple'
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Court Purple' was released on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The shoes cost $190 in adult sizes and $120 in big kids' sizes. Online shoppers can still find them on StockX and GOAT.
This is not a player-exclusive or OG colorway. In fact, it is probably closer to an old-school team bank colorway. But the white and purple is a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers color scheme and Bryant's jersey numbers.
Kobe 8 'Venice Beach'
Nike is making a huge splash with the first OG colorway to appear on the Nike Kobe 8 Protro. In 2013, Bryant paid homage to the legendary Venice Beach, a Southern California landmark known for its arts, culture, and sports.
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Venice Beach' will be released on April 13, 2024. The vibrant hoop shoes will cost $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and website.
Kobe 4 Protro 'Philly'
Kobe Bryant's history with the City of Brotherly Love is inseparable. Of course, the basketball prodigy grew up in Philadelphia when his father, Joe, played for the 76ers. But we cannot forget about the 2001 NBA Finals or the 2002 NBA All-Star Game.
Back for the first time since 2009, the Nike Kobe 4 'Philly' finally gets Protro treatment. The blue, white, and red colorway is capped off by reflective 3M stars along the ankle collar. The Nike Kobe 4 'Philly' will be released on April 13, 2024, for $190 in adult sizes.
Kobe 6 Protro 'Italian Camo'
Just as Philadelphia played an integral part in Bryant's upbringing, so did Italy. Back for the first time since its original 2011 release, the 'Italian Camo' colorway is making its way onto the Nike Kobe 6 Protro.
According to multiple news outlets, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Italian Camo' is scheduled to be released on April 13, 2024, for $190 in adult sizes. The faux snakeskin upper sports a camouflage design with a combination of black, crimson, and khaki.
Kobe 8 Protro 'Metallic Gold'
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro will release in another new colorway. This iteration of the iconic shoe might draw inspiration from the legendary Nike Kobe 5 'Big Stage' colorway that Bryant wore in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.
According to Sneaker Files, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Metallic Gold' is expected to be released on May 1, 2024. Although Nike has not confirmed any of the details yet, these shoes will likely cost $190 in adult sizes.
Kobe 4 Protro 'Bicoastal'
The Nike Kobe 4 Protro line is still going strong. We have seen plenty of OG colorways released, but Nike has cooked up a never-before-seen version of Bryant's fourth signature sneaker.
According to Sneaker Files, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Bicoastal' is expected to drop on May 31, 2024, for $190 in adult sizes. The new colorway features a Bcoastal Green upper, laces, and midsole. Meanwhile, the black outsole and Kobe logo provide the perfect contrast for the shoe.
Kobe 4 'Gold Medal'
Basketball fans of a certain age and viewers of the Netflix documentary The Redeem Team cannot wait to get their hands on this patriotic release. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Gold Medal' is reportedly releasing for $190 on August 5, 2024.
Bryant wore the iconic hoop shoes during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China. Fresh off his MVP season, but before back-to-back titles with the Lakers, Bryant's signature line was at an all-time high.
Kobe 9 'Halo'
For the first time ever, the Nike Kobe 9 is enjoying Protro treatment. Even better, two of the three versions of Bryant's ninth signature sneaker will hit shelves. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite and EM will be released in the 'Halo' colorway on August 23, 2024.
Of course, this is part of Nike's new annual celebration of Bryant's birthday. This past August, fans were left disappointed when less than 50,000 pairs of the Nike Kobe 8 'Halo' were released. We remain hopeful that Nike will begin to release Bryant's sneakers in larger quantities.
Kobe 5 'X-Ray'
There are Kobe sneakers for almost every holiday except Halloween. Vanessa and Nike are helping right that wrong this year with the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'X-Ray' colorway, which will be released in October 2024.
Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers for $190 in men's sizes, $120 in grade school sizes, and $95 in pre-school sizes. The hoop shoes sport a mix of Deep Royal Blue, Baltic Blue, and Glacier Blue, capped off with a skeleton design on the upper. Lastly, the glow-in-the-dark outsole provides the finishing touches.
Kobe 9 Elite 'Christmas'
Most of us just finished taking a loss on this holiday's sneaker release, but it is never too early to plan for next year. The Nike Kobe 9 Protro 'Christmas' is scheduled to hit shelves just in time for the Holiday 2024 season.
While we know the kicks will most likely be released in late November or early December, there is no exact launch date or pricing. The Christmas-themed basketball shoes originally launched for $225 on December 26, 2014.