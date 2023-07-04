A continuously updated list of all Kobe Bryant's Nike sneakers releasing over the next year.

No fan base has ever had to be more patient than the loyal legion of Kobe Bryant followers. Bryant's iconic signature sneaker line with Nike remained in limbo for much of the past three years following his tragic passing in January 2020.

However, since relaunching the "Kobe Brand" in August 2023, Bryant's signature sneaker line has come roaring back. We are seeing more frequent releases and a gradually increasing number of units manufactured.

Below is a continuously updated list of every Nike Kobe sneaker scheduled to be released throughout 2024. We hope every fan and hooper gets the shoes they want. More importantly, we hope they embody all of the Los Angeles Lakers legend's ethos when wearing the shoes.