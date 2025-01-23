Former Lakers Guard Debuts the Upcoming Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers"
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso has come a long way over his eight NBA seasons. The undrafted guard has proven himself to be a defensive specialist and perfect role player on contending teams.
While Caruso no longer plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, he still represents one of the city's biggest sports icons. During last night's 123-114 win over the Utah Jazz, Caruso debuted the unreleased Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the "Dodgers" colorway.
Luckily for basketball players, sneakerheads, and Dodgers fans, the shoes are scheduled to hit shelves in a few months. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what consumers must know about the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" colorway is scheduled to be released on April 13, 2025. Online shoppers can try to buy the highly anticipated sneakers for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and website.
However, this will be one of the hottest drops of the year from the Nike Kobe line, and it will not be easy to buy at retail price. Most people will have to resort to shopping on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is an updated version of Bryant's sixth signature basketball shoe. The Lakers legend wore the model during the 2009-10 NBA season. Nike made modest tech upgrades in 2020 and re-released it sporadically over the past five years.
The "Dodgers" colorway" sports a snakeskin-inspired upper coated in Game Royal. White provides contrast on the laces, heels, Swoosh logos, and Kobe logos.
Meanwhile, Bryant's No. 8 and signature appear in University Red. Lastly, red stitching around the tongue provides the finishing touch on the baseball-themed kicks.
The Los Angeles Dodgers-themed basketball shoes have taken on legendary status before ever hitting shelves. Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia, debuted the kicks at an MLB game in September 2023. Then, Bryant's widow, Vanessa, gifted the shoes to Dodgers players in April 2024.
