Caitlin Clark & Travis Kelce Debate Their Favorite Kobe Sneakers
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason, already have one of the best podcasts in the sports world.
Powered by football fans and Swifties, the New Heights podcast cannot seemingly get more attention. That was until Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark made an appearance on the most recent episode to discuss sports, music, and sneakers.
The entire episode is worth a listen, but our favorite part took place around the 68-minute mark when they debated Kobe Bryant's legendary Nike sneaker line.
Clark has worn Nike Kobe basketball shoes since college and received multiple player-exclusive colorways during her rookie season in the WNBA.
Jason asked Clark to name the GOAT (greatest of all time) basketball shoe, and her answer was no surprise. "So, I play in only Kobes. I'm a big Kobe fan."
Travis asked which numbers, and Clark answered, "The five and the six. I like the six, probably better. But five and six, they're low-tops, so..." She trailed off with a grimace.
Travis interjected, "I can do the ones in terms of hooping." Clark could not hold back, "But they look cool! And trust me, I've sprained my ankles a thousand times. There is no stopping it anymore."
They go on to discuss the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro, Bryant's infamous calf-high basketball shoe. Clark said she had already received the "Halo" and "Christmas" colorways, telling Travis, "That could be the shoe you hoop in!"
Before the start of her rookie season, Clark entertained offers from competing sneaker brands. The opening bids ranged from $3 million to $28 million. Eventually, Clark agreed to a multi-year, signature sneaker deal with Nike.
Since then, Clark has worn Nike Kobe sneakers every time she has stepped on the court. However, that will come to an end sooner rather than later. Clark will get her own signature basketball shoe within the next year or two.
Nike plans to launch A'ja Wilson's debut hoop shoe later this Spring. From there, Clark will be the next WNBA player on Nike's star-studded roster to get her own basketball shoe. New York Liberty teammates Sabrina Ionescu (Nike) and Breanna Stewart (PUMA) are the only current players with active lines.
It is sure to be another exciting year for footwear in the WNBA. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
