Allen Iverson's Reebok Sneakers Enter 3D-Printed Era

I was sixteen years old in 1996 when the Reebok Question hit shelves, and I remember how it had everyone's attention. Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson was a rookie that season, but his speed, style, and fearlessness on the court made him an overnight cultural icon.

The Question became its identity. Everyone I knew wanted a pair. Today, Reebok and Zellerfeld are bringing that silhouette into the present with the Question 96/26, a 3D-printed reinterpretation that honors the original while building something new for a generation that never lived through the first wave.

Reebok Question 96/26

The Reebok Question 96/26. | Reebok

The Question 96/26 takes the look, feel, and defining lines of Iverson's original signature shoe and rebuilds them with advanced 3D printing. The oval midsole windows and honeycomb structure remain recognizable, but the execution is sculptural and digitally native in a way the 1996 original never could be.

It launches in "Lilac" and "Stone" colorways as the first release in a season-long celebration of the Question's 30th anniversary, with additional colorways and activations promised ahead.

Tech Specs

The Reebok Question 96/26. | Reebok

Zellerfeld's involvement separates this from a standard retro rerelease. The Question 96/26 exists as a digital design file rather than a fixed archival product, meaning it can be revisited and evolved rather than simply reissued.

Production runs through Zellerfeld's 3D printing facilities in Austin and Hamburg, built without molds, stitching, glue, or traditional assembly. Iverson framed the project as a continuation of the original's spirit, noting that the innovation mindset behind the Question in 1996 drives this next chapter.

Zellerfeld 3D Printing

The Reebok Question 96/26. | Reebok

Retros often struggle to connect with a younger audience that has no real relationship to the star behind the shoe. A kid today may not have watched Iverson cross anyone over, but that same kid understands 3D printing.

That shared language is what makes this partnership work. Zellerfeld gives the Question a bridge into a generation that connects through technology first and legacy second, and lets Iverson's story reach them on terms they already understand.

The Reebok Question 96/26. | Reebok

Zellerfeld has built its identity around digitizing footwear from the ground up, connecting design, custom fit, and distributed 3D-printed production into one system. The company has worked across sport, fashion, and design to prove that shoes can move from digital file to physical product without the traditional supply chain.

Pairing that technology with a silhouette as culturally loaded as the Question makes sense, giving a shoe that shaped an era of basketball and style a path forward beyond nostalgia.

Shopping Information

The Reebok Question 96/26. | Reebok

The Reebok Question 96/26 launches in limited quantities at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. It will be available exclusively through Zellerfeld.com for $169 in adult sizes.

"When we first created the Question, we wanted to change the game, not follow it," said Iverson. "Thirty years later, it's incredible to see that same innovation mindset that made the original special continue through Question 96/26. It honors the legacy of the original while proving that great design can keep evolving, and I'm proud to be part of that next chapter."

For a basketball shoe that once defined a generation, this is the right way to reintroduce it to the next one. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.