New Balance Officially Unveils Tyrese Maxey's Signature Shoe

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey has rapidly ascended from a promising prospect to an NBA All-Star to a key player on a superteam. New Balance bet on Maxey early in his career and has officially announced the launch of his first signature basketball shoe.

Maxey debuted the New Balance Maxey v1 in the NBA Play-In Tournament, and the silhouette is scheduled to hit shelves just in time for the start of the 2026-27 NBA season. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the shoe.

Launch Information

The New Balance Maxey v1. | New Balance

The New Balance Maxey v1 will launch worldwide on Friday, October 2. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoe for a suggested retail price of $129.99 in adult sizes at newbalance.com and select retailers.

According to New Balance, the Maxey v1 reflects his rise as one of the league's most electric young guards and his growing influence both on and off the court.

Performance Technology

The New Balance Maxey v1. | New Balance

Tech specs for the New Balance Maxey v1 include a dual rail plate system built to propel athletes forward while supporting quick lateral movement. It's paired with responsive FuelCell cushioning with stability features.

The brand touts a refined fit, with a sculpted heel profile and added midfoot and arch volume for a locked-in fit feeling. Meanwhile, a centerline flex groove allows the shoe to move naturally in multiple directions. Sculpted outriggers assist in lateral containment, paired with multidirectional traction from heel to toe.

Future Colorways

The New Balance Maxey v1. | New Balance

The silhouette blends performance with style, drawing inspiration from New Balance's lifestyle heritage to bring modernized details to basketball. The top lacing is taken from the 2002, while the sculpted outriggers echo the design language of the 9060.

The launch colorway features vibrant blue accents against a black base. Meanwhile, the blue flying NB badge on the heel nods to a detail seen across other brand models, with "Maxey" featured on the tongue and sockliner and "V1" appearing on the lace keeper. Additional colorways will launch throughout the year.

Tyrese Maxey x New Balance

The New Balance Maxey v1. | New Balance

"I wanted my shoe to have an iconic look that you don't need to see the 'N' to know it's a New Balance shoe," Maxey said in a press release.

"To me, the 9060 is a classic NB silhouette, so I pulled a lot of inspiration from that to bring lifestyle to the basketball court. I worked really closely with the New Balance product team to make sure the shoe looks good and feels good on and off the court. I'm really excited for people to test it out!"

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