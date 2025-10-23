Reebok Celebrates Allen Iverson's Documentary With Limited-Edition Sneaker Pack
No matter how much recognition Allen Iverson receives for his contributions to the sport of basketball and the sneaker industry is not enough.
During his playing days, Iverson ushered in a new era of authenticity backed up by incredible play. Reebok was with him every step of the way, including after his career. Iverson is now the Vice President of Reebok Basketball (serving beside the President of Reebok Basketball, Shaquille O'Neal).
Iverson is the subject of a new Prime Video docu-series titled Allen Iv3rson. Today, Reebok is celebrating the pillar of its basketball division with a limited-edition sneaker pack.
Shopping Information
Reebok has announced the limited-edition release of Answer III and Engine A colorways celebrating Iverson. The sneaker collection pays tribute to Iverson's unparalleled journey from high school standout athlete to global basketball icon.
The lineup includes the Reebok Answer III ($140 in adult sizes). Iverson's third signature sneaker returns in 'White/Red/Chalk' and 'Navy/Gold' colorways. The retro hoop shoes are available for sale now at Reebok.com.
Meanwhile, the Reebok Engine A ($120 in adult sizes) drops in two player-exclusive 'Bethel High School' colorways featuring home and away designs on Thursday, October 30. Athletes and can buy the performance basketball shoes at Reebok.com.
The bold green and yellow color palettes can be worn as a cohesive pair or mixed for an asymmetrical look, with team details on the sock liner and heel.
History
The launch of the Reebok Engine A Bethel home and away styles is part of a longstanding partnership with Iverson's high school alma mater, Bethel High School.
Together, Reebok and Bethel honor Iverson's legacy while building the future of the game by championing rising talent and next-generation athletes.
Just some of the standout moments include Bethel High School being the first high school team to wear Reebok's new Engine A performance basketball shoes, and now the limited-edition player-exclusive release.
Reebok and Iverson
Before Reebok launched Angel Reese's first signature sneaker, the WNBA All-Star was the face of the Engine A line. Now, several NBA players have taken over the line and sported new colorways.
Iverson is a legend in the basketball world and sneaker community. Thanks to the new documentary and Reebok moving quickly on a stellar sneaker pack, fans of all ages get to relive Iverson's iconic career.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.