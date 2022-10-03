Breaking Down Dallas Cowboys Pregame Shoes from Week Four

Skip to main content
Analyzing Dallas Cowboys Pregame Sneakers

Analyzing Dallas Cowboys Pregame Sneakers

Breaking down the Air Jordan and Nike sneakers worn by Dallas Cowboys players before their game against the Washington Commanders.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Breaking down the Air Jordan and Nike sneakers worn by Dallas Cowboys players before their game against the Washington Commanders.

Not that long ago, the Dallas Cowboys were 0-1 with an injured quarterback. Everyone was ready to write them off before the second week of the NFL season. Now the Cowboys are 3-1 and have their swagger back.

You can always expect America's team to carry themselves like superstars on and off the field. That is why today we are focusing on the pregame sneakers worn by multiple players instead of just one.

The Cowboys' social media team shared ten pictures of players in their pregame fits on Sunday. Luckily for fans, most of the players' shoes are relatively affordable. Check out the Cowboys' Instagram post below, and we will break down their kicks.

Starting off strong is running back Ezekiel Elliot. The 3x Pro-Bowler is wearing a pair of Air Jordan 11s, but his long pant legs make it impossible to decipher the exact colorway. 

In the fourth picture, Micah Parsons is wearing the Air Jordan 3 'Cool Grey' sneakers. The shoes dropped in February 2021 for $190. The average resale price is now $244, according to StockX

In the fifth picture, Tony Pollard is wearing the Air Jordan 4 'Red Thunder.' The red and black shoes hit shelves in January 2022 for $190. The average resale price is now $336, according to StockX.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the seventh picture, Rico Dowdle is wearing the Nike SB Dunk Low 'Dark Russet'. The skate shoes were released in April 2022 for $100. The average resale price is now $197, according to StockX.

Lastly, Jayron Kearse is wearing the Nike Dunk Low 'Championship Court Purple.' The shoes dropped in May 2022 for $100. The average resale price is now $204, according to StockX.

Hopefully, this helped fans who want to dress like their favorite players. Professional athletes often wear expensive kicks, but yesterday was proof that there are plenty of affordable shoes that even the Cowboys wear off the field. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

Recommended For You

Micah Parsons Wears Crystal-Covered Shoes

Seahawks QB Wears Nike Air Yeezys

Patrick Mahomes' Signature Adidas Shoes are Here

In This Article (3)

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott
Micah Parsons

Dak Prescott's white and grey Jordan cleats.
News

Breaking Down Dallas Cowboys Pregame Shoes from Week Four

By Pat Benson
Marcus Smart points to an official during a game.
News

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Signs Deal with Puma

By Pat Benson
Travis Kelce points to his helmet during a game.
News

Travis Kelce Wears Nike Dunks Before Kansas City Chiefs Game

By Pat Benson
Von Miller during a postgame press conference.
News

Von Miller Pays Tribute to Beyonce with Pregame Outfit

By Pat Benson
LeBron James waves to fans during halftime of All-Star game.
News

LeBron James Returns to Akron for Nike Video

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving answers questions during media day.
News

Nike Selling Kyrie Irving's Shoes at Deep Discount

By Pat Benson
Geno Smith runs with the football.
News

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Wears Nike Air Yeezys

By Pat Benson
Donovan Mitchell poses for a photo during media day.
News

Donovan Mitchell's New Adidas Shoes Drop Today

By Pat Benson