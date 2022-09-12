Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Wears Crystal-Covered Nikes

Skip to main content
Micah Parsons Wears Crystal-Covered Nike Shoes

Micah Parsons Wears Crystal-Covered Nike Shoes

Micah Parsons wore crystal-covered Nike Dunk Lows before the Dallas Cowboys played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 11.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons wore crystal-covered Nike Dunk Lows before the Dallas Cowboys played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 11.

Last night was not how the Dallas Cowboys wanted to kick off the 2022 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated in a 19-3 victory. Even worse, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury that will require surgery.

The silver lining is it's only one game in a long season. The crystal-colored lining was provided by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons before the game. Thanks to Cowboys' social media team, we have a great picture of the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year hopping out of the car before the game.

It is impossible to miss the shiny sneakers Parsons has on his feet. We still have tonight's Monday Night Football matchup before Week One concludes, but right now, Parsons is winning the first week with the rare kicks he wore on Sunday. Below is everything fans need to know about Parsons' Nikes.

Nike Dunk Low 'Cactus Plant Flea Market Pure Platinum'

View of crystal-covered shoes.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Swarovski x Dunk Low 'Pure Platinum'

Regular readers of our site know that the Nike Dunk Low is currently the lifestyle shoe of choice for professional athletes when they are not on the field or court. But Parsons was wearing the Nike Dunk Low 'Cactus Plant Flea Market Pure Platinum.'

The retro basketball shoes were reimagined as part of a collaboration between an LA-based streetwear brand called the Cactus Plant Flea Market, jewelry company Swarovski, and Nike.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Nike Dunk Low 'Cactus Plant Flea Market Pure Platinum' was released on November 18, 2020, for $500. According to StockX, the average resale price for the rare shoes is now $2,556.

The 'Pure Platinum' colorway is like most other Dunk Lows, except it is covered in Swarovski crystals. The shoes were first spotted on fashion designer Yoon Anh and socialite Kylie Jenner in 2019 before eventually enjoying a larger release the following year.

Parsons' future in the NFL is so bright he needs shades. That is especially true when he wears his rare Dunks. The Cowboys still have a long season ahead of them, and we will be there to cover it every step of the way. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

Recommended For You

Saquon Barkley Wears Rare Air Jordan 1s

Chase Claypool Rocks 'Off-White' Nike Air Max

Odell Beckham Jr. Wears LV Nikes

In This Article (2)

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons warms up before the game.
News

Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Wears Crystal-Covered Nikes

By Pat Benson
Saquon Barkley runs past Amani Hooker.
News

Saquon Barkley Wore Rare Air Jordans on Sunday

By Pat Benson
Chase Claypool walks down the tarmac in all black outfit and bag.
News

Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver Wears 'Off-White' Nike Air Max

By Pat Benson
Giannis Antetokounmpo walks down the court.
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Discusses New Shoes in Nike Commercial

By Pat Benson
Mike Trout wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, and black/white shoes.
News

Analyzing Mike Trout's Amazing Pregame Outfit

By Pat Benson
Jack Harlow wears a white New Balance hoodie, black pants, and white/orange New Balance 550 shoes.
News

Jack Harlow Continues to Wear New Balance 550 Shoes

By Pat Benson
Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan smiles during a game.
News

Jordan Brand Turns 25 Years Old Today

By Pat Benson
Drake standing courtside during a basketball game.
News

Drake Wears Exclusive Nike Kobe Shoes in 3-Point Contest

By Pat Benson