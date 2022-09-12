Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Wears Crystal-Covered Nikes

Last night was not how the Dallas Cowboys wanted to kick off the 2022 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated in a 19-3 victory. Even worse, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury that will require surgery.

The silver lining is it's only one game in a long season. The crystal-colored lining was provided by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons before the game. Thanks to Cowboys' social media team, we have a great picture of the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year hopping out of the car before the game.

It is impossible to miss the shiny sneakers Parsons has on his feet. We still have tonight's Monday Night Football matchup before Week One concludes, but right now, Parsons is winning the first week with the rare kicks he wore on Sunday. Below is everything fans need to know about Parsons' Nikes.

Nike Dunk Low 'Cactus Plant Flea Market Pure Platinum'

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Swarovski x Dunk Low 'Pure Platinum' Nike

Regular readers of our site know that the Nike Dunk Low is currently the lifestyle shoe of choice for professional athletes when they are not on the field or court. But Parsons was wearing the Nike Dunk Low 'Cactus Plant Flea Market Pure Platinum.'

The retro basketball shoes were reimagined as part of a collaboration between an LA-based streetwear brand called the Cactus Plant Flea Market, jewelry company Swarovski, and Nike.

The Nike Dunk Low 'Cactus Plant Flea Market Pure Platinum' was released on November 18, 2020, for $500. According to StockX, the average resale price for the rare shoes is now $2,556.

The 'Pure Platinum' colorway is like most other Dunk Lows, except it is covered in Swarovski crystals. The shoes were first spotted on fashion designer Yoon Anh and socialite Kylie Jenner in 2019 before eventually enjoying a larger release the following year.

Parsons' future in the NFL is so bright he needs shades. That is especially true when he wears his rare Dunks. The Cowboys still have a long season ahead of them, and we will be there to cover it every step of the way.

