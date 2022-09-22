Adidas Dropping 'Black Panther' Colorway of Patrick Mahomes Shoes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is off to another great start. We are only two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and the perennial Pro-Bowler is already in midseason form.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 2-0 start with seven passing touchdowns and zero interceptions thrown. The 27-year-old quarterback is just now hitting his prime, and that is a nightmare for the league.

However, it is a dream for Adidas. The German sportswear company signed Mahomes to a multi-year deal in 2017 and rolled out his first signature shoe just last month. Now, Adidas has collaborated with Marvel Comics for a special colorway of the Adidas Mahomes 1. Below is everything fans need to know about the unreleased kicks.

Adidas Mahomes 1 'Black Panther'

View of the Adidas Mahomes 1 'Black Panther'. Adidas

The Adidas Mahomes 1 'Black Panther' releases on September 30, 2022, for $140. Fans can purchase the shoes and unlock early access on the Adidas website.

In August, the Adidas Mahomes 1 Impact FLX shoes hit shelves. The trainers are the first installment of Mahomes' signature sneaker line and are designed for working out off the field.

The shoes feature a textile upper that runs on a 'Bounce' midsole. Traction is provided by a wavy, nubbed outsole. According to Adidas, 25% of the components used to make the upper are made with a minimum of 50% recycled content.

Athletes, football fans, and comic book enthusiasts can all rally around this special colorway. Adidas made a savvy marketing move by collaborating with Marvel Comics on Mahomes' signature shoe. We at FanNation Kicks advise consumers to act fast on these limited-edition shoes before they sell out.

Recommended For You

Travis Kelce Wears Rare Nike Dunks Before Game

Aaron Rodges Rocks Expensive Adidas Shoes