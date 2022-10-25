Jayson Tatum's Air Jordan Collection Remains Undefeated

Skip to main content
Analyzing Jayson Tatum's Air Jordans from Celtics Game

NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum wore Air Jordan sneakers before and during the Boston Celtics game against the Toronto Raptors.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum wore Air Jordan sneakers before and during the Boston Celtics game against the Toronto Raptors.

Today marks one week since the 2022-23 NBA season began, and there has been no shortage of highlights. Not only do players compete for wins, but they often try to outdo each other with their sneakers.

Before and during last night's game against the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum flashed his amazing Air Jordan collection. Below is everything fans need to know about what the Jordan Brand signature athlete wore on Monday night.

Air Jordan 4 'Bred'

Since the game was held in Chicago, it was only fitting that Tatum pays tribute to some of the most iconic sneakers in Michael Jordan's vast catalog. Before the game, Tatum wore the Air Jordan 4 in the 'Bred' (black + red) colorway.

The Air Jordan 4 'Bred' was most recently released in May 2019 for $200. The old-school hoop shoes now have an average resale price of $551 per StockX. Ever since 'MJ' hit the 'The Shot' against Craig Ehlo and the Cleveland Cavaliers, everyone has wanted a pair of these classic sneakers.

Air Jordan 36 'Taco Jay'

Green, yellow, and orange Air Jordan shoes.

Jayson Tatum wearing the Air Jordan 36 in the 'Taco Jay' colorway.

During the game against the Bulls, Tatum wore the Air Jordan 36 in the 'Taco Jay' colorway. Originally, the shoes were designed as a player-exclusive (PE) colorway to recognize Tatum's love for tacos.

However, the Air Jordan 36 'Taco Jay' shoes were eventually released to the public in June 2022 for $195. Luckily for fans, the average resale price is only $192 now, according to StockX.

Not only is Tatum an early-season candidate for the NBA MVP award, but he is quietly making a case for one of the better sneaker collections in the league. It will be exciting to see what else the Celtics forward has planned this year. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for your footwear news.

