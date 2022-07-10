Jayson Tatum Wears Michael Jordan Inspired Outfit

Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum Wears Air Jordan 7 at NBA Summer League

Jayson Tatum Wears Air Jordan 7 at NBA Summer League

Jayson Tatum always pays respect to the greats.

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum always pays respect to the greats.

It has been 30 years since Michael Jordan, and the Dream Team changed sports history. The star-studded group used basketball diplomacy to cut through barriers and bring the world closer together during the 1992 Summer Olympics. 

Of course, Jordan was the leader of the Dream Team. No one can forget his Air Jordan 7s in the 'Olympic' colorway or the iconic shorts he wore in Barcelona (and a McDonald's commercial with Larry Bird). We recently ranked the shoes the second-best USA-themed sneaker of all time.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum knows his hoops history and always pays homage to the greats. That is why he showed up to the NBA Summer League last night in a pair of Air Jordan 7 'PSG,' the sweater-design shorts, and an air-brushed t-shirt featuring Jordan's face.

It was scorching hot in Las Vegas yesterday, and Tatum increased the temperature with his footwear and fashion choices. Some fans have given the All-NBA player a hard time in the past for his cosplay of NBA greats (most notably Kobe Bryant). But simultaneously being yourself, dressing the way you want, and paying respect to the GOATs is a 3-point play in our book.

USA dream team guard Michael Jordan (9) in action against Cuba during the 1992 Tournament of the Americas at Memorial Coliseum.

Michael Jordan in the Air Jordan 7 'Olympic.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tatum is not the only star showing out this summer. Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson have been in Paris, France, at a legendary basketball tournament sponsored by Jordan Brand. Plus, Ben Simmons rolled up to Summer League in a pair of exclusive Nike Dunk Lows.

Even during the offseason, the NBA does not slow down. So do not be surprised when you see players turning more heads wherever they go in the world. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Luka Doncic Wears New Jordans in Paris

Air Jordan 37 Details Announced

Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 3 in NBA 2K23 Trailer

In This Article (3)

Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum
Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons

Jayson Tatum wore the Air Jordan 7 'PSG' colorway at NBA Summer League.
Off Court

Jayson Tatum Wears Michael Jordan Inspired Outfit

By Pat Benson13 seconds ago
Luka Doncic attended Quai 54 event in Paris, France.
Off Court

Luka Doncic Wears His Jordan Sneakers at Quai 54 in Paris

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Ben Simmons sits courtside at NBA Summer League in Nike Dunk Lows.
Off Court

Ben Simmons Wears 'Ben & Jerry's' Nike SB Dunk Lows at Summer League

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
New Balance is releasing a new colorway of the KAWHI II.
News

New Balance Releasing More Kawhi Leonard Shoes Soon

By Pat BensonJul 9, 2022
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
News

Stephen Curry's NBA Finals Shoes Finally Releasing to Public

By Pat BensonJul 9, 2022
Jaden Ivey plays in Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita'
On Court

Jaden Ivey Wears Nike Kobe 6 'Mambacita' in NBA Debut

By Pat BensonJul 8, 2022
Nike Dunk Low 'Lisa Leslie'
News

Nike Dunk Low 'Lisa Leslie' Available July 9

By Pat BensonJul 8, 2022
Sabrina Ionescu wears the Nike Kobe 5 'Fade to Black'
On Court

Sabrina Ionescu Makes History in Nike Kobe 5

By Pat BensonJul 8, 2022