Jayson Tatum Wears Michael Jordan Inspired Outfit

It has been 30 years since Michael Jordan, and the Dream Team changed sports history. The star-studded group used basketball diplomacy to cut through barriers and bring the world closer together during the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Of course, Jordan was the leader of the Dream Team. No one can forget his Air Jordan 7s in the 'Olympic' colorway or the iconic shorts he wore in Barcelona (and a McDonald's commercial with Larry Bird). We recently ranked the shoes the second-best USA-themed sneaker of all time.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum knows his hoops history and always pays homage to the greats. That is why he showed up to the NBA Summer League last night in a pair of Air Jordan 7 'PSG,' the sweater-design shorts, and an air-brushed t-shirt featuring Jordan's face.

It was scorching hot in Las Vegas yesterday, and Tatum increased the temperature with his footwear and fashion choices. Some fans have given the All-NBA player a hard time in the past for his cosplay of NBA greats (most notably Kobe Bryant). But simultaneously being yourself, dressing the way you want, and paying respect to the GOATs is a 3-point play in our book.

Michael Jordan in the Air Jordan 7 'Olympic.' USA TODAY Sports

Tatum is not the only star showing out this summer. Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson have been in Paris, France, at a legendary basketball tournament sponsored by Jordan Brand. Plus, Ben Simmons rolled up to Summer League in a pair of exclusive Nike Dunk Lows.

Even during the offseason, the NBA does not slow down. So do not be surprised when you see players turning more heads wherever they go in the world. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

