Boston Celtics Forward's New Air Jordan Shoe Explodes

Last night, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Boston Celtics 137-134 in overtime. The NBA preseason game was unusually eventful. Not only did the game go beyond regulation, but there was a major equipment malfunction.

Celtics forward Grant Williams had a scary moment when his right shoe exploded. Check out the video below, and we will tell you why this is a big deal.

The incident is nothing like Zion Williamson's infamous moment while playing for the Duke Blue Devils in 2018. Williamson was a massive post player playing in a pair of inexpensive shoes (Nike PG 2.5). What's more, Williamson was changing direction when he busted through the shoe.

During last night's game, Williams was simply running in a straight line when his shoe fell apart. Additionally, he was playing in a brand-new pair of Air Jordan shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about the Jordan Brand kicks.

Air Jordan 37

The Air Jordan 37 'Hare' Nike

Williams was playing in a pair of Air Jordan 37 shoes in the 'Hare' colorway. The Air Jordan 37 was released on September 15, 2022. The 'Hare' colorway was released two weeks later, on September 29, 2022.

The performance basketball shoes cost $185 in adult sizes. Every year, fans get excited about the newest release of Michael Jordan's signature basketball shoe line. Even though the NBA legend's playing days are well behind him, there are new players to carry the banner.

It is both concerning and confusing to see an Air Jordan shoe seemingly implode for no reason. However, it does feature a minimalist design. The lightweight upper is made from layers of leno-weave fabric and strong plastic ribbon. It was designed to mimic the support given by a taped-up ankle.

Nick DePaula of ESPN tweeted a picture from last week, where Williams had laced up his sneakers improperly. Perhaps that caused the malfunction. Either way, Jordan Brand must get to the bottom of this issue quickly. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

