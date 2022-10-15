Boston Celtics Forward's New Air Jordan Shoe Explodes

Skip to main content
Grant Williams Busts New Air Jordan Shoe

Grant Williams Busts New Air Jordan Shoe

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams' Air Jordan 37 shoe fell apart during an NBA preseason game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams' Air Jordan 37 shoe fell apart during an NBA preseason game.

Last night, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Boston Celtics 137-134 in overtime. The NBA preseason game was unusually eventful. Not only did the game go beyond regulation, but there was a major equipment malfunction.

Celtics forward Grant Williams had a scary moment when his right shoe exploded. Check out the video below, and we will tell you why this is a big deal.

The incident is nothing like Zion Williamson's infamous moment while playing for the Duke Blue Devils in 2018. Williamson was a massive post player playing in a pair of inexpensive shoes (Nike PG 2.5). What's more, Williamson was changing direction when he busted through the shoe.

During last night's game, Williams was simply running in a straight line when his shoe fell apart. Additionally, he was playing in a brand-new pair of Air Jordan shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about the Jordan Brand kicks.

Air Jordan 37

White and red Jordan 37 shoes.

The Air Jordan 37 'Hare'

Williams was playing in a pair of Air Jordan 37 shoes in the 'Hare' colorway. The Air Jordan 37 was released on September 15, 2022. The 'Hare' colorway was released two weeks later, on September 29, 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The performance basketball shoes cost $185 in adult sizes. Every year, fans get excited about the newest release of Michael Jordan's signature basketball shoe line. Even though the NBA legend's playing days are well behind him, there are new players to carry the banner.

It is both concerning and confusing to see an Air Jordan shoe seemingly implode for no reason. However, it does feature a minimalist design. The lightweight upper is made from layers of leno-weave fabric and strong plastic ribbon. It was designed to mimic the support given by a taped-up ankle.

Nick DePaula of ESPN tweeted a picture from last week, where Williams had laced up his sneakers improperly. Perhaps that caused the malfunction. Either way, Jordan Brand must get to the bottom of this issue quickly. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

UNC Tar Heels Wearing Luka Doncic's Jordan Brand Shoes

Jayson Tatum Getting Signature Shoe with Jordan Brand

Zion Debuts Second Signature Jordan Brand Shoe

In This Article (2)

Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Grant Williams
Grant Williams

Broken Air Jordan shoe.
News

Boston Celtics Forward's New Air Jordan Shoe Explodes

By Pat Benson
Oklahoma guard Trae Young playing against Kansas.
News

Kansas Jayhawks Will Wear Trae Young's Adidas Shoes

By Pat Benson
Derrick Rose dribbles the ball.
News

Derrick Rose's Adidas Shoes are Back and Better Than Ever

By Pat Benson
View of Kobe Bryant's adidas shoes.
News

Kobe Bryant's 1998 NBA All-Star Game Shoes Up for Auction

By Pat Benson
Purple and green Jordan 4 shoes.
News

Five Biggest Sneaker Releases This Weekend

By Pat Benson
Red and orange Puma basketball shoes.
News

Puma Announces LaMelo Ball's Second Signature Shoe

By Pat Benson
Blue and white Jordan Luka 1 shoes.
News

North Carolina Tar Heels Wear Luka Doncic's Jordan Shoes

By Pat Benson
Aaron Judge smiles during warm-ups.
News

Aaron Judge Wears Travis Scott Sneakers Before Yankees Game

By Pat Benson