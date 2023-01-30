Andy Reid Wears Popular Nike Shoes Before AFC Championship

Sunday's slate of NFL Conference Championship games did not disappoint. There were plenty of highlights and even more eye-catching footwear on and off the field. We begin our coverage with an unlikely sneakerhead, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a last-second field goal to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. Before the thrilling game, Reid showed off his taste in footwear by sporting a pair of classic Nike shoes.

Thanks to the Chiefs' social media team, we see Reid arrive to work in a pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes in a clean all-white colorway. The old-school basketball shoes have remained popular for decades. However, they have enjoyed a renewed interest in recent years.

Luckily for consumers, the Nike Air Force 1 is affordable and available in full-family sizing on Nike's website. Below is everything you need to know about the laid-back lifestyle shoes.

Nike Air Force 1

A detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1. Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 has remained a staple in the sneaker rotation of many people for decades. However, the chunky silhouette was perfect for the wave of "dad shoes" that have come back into style over recent years.

The low-cut model features stitched overlays on the upper adding heritage style, durability, and support. Even better, the foam midsole contains a Nike Air cushioning unit that makes the shoes easy to wear in any setting all day.

Reid gets next Sunday off before facing his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles. With that added time off, we are excited to see what kicks he wears to the Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.

