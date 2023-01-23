Deebo Samuel Wears Crystal-Covered Cleats in Playoff Game

Skip to main content

Deebo Samuel Wore Crystal-Covered Cleats in 49ers Game

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel wore crystal-covered Nike cleats against the Dallas Cowboys.
Sunday night's NFL Divisional Round matchup in Santa Clara, California, was a movie. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 to advance to the NFC Conference Championship next Sunday.

While it may not have been the most explosive performance by Deebo Samuel, the 49ers wide receiver still grabbed four receptions for 45 yards. The All-Pro player also grabbed headlines for the custom Nike cleats he wore in the game.

Samuel played in a custom pair of Nike Dunk Low cleats. If that was not enough, the custom cleats were designed using the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low 'Pure Platinum' shoes.

The extremely rare kicks were released in November 2020 for $500. Following the very-limited release, the average resale price of the shoes has ballooned to $2,649, according to StockX. Below is everything fans need to know about Samuel's kicks.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low

View of crystal-covered shoes.

A detailed look at the Nike Dunk Low.

The CPFM x Nike Dunk Low 'Pure Platinum' is covered in over 1,000 Swarovski crystals. A few years ago, the shoes reached other-worldly hype when Yoon Anh and Kylie Jenner were seen wearing them in public. Earlier this year, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rocked the rare kicks before a game.

The only conceivable way for the crystal-covered kicks to become more pricey would be to convert the lifestyle shoes into cleats and wear them in a classic NFL Playoff game. Leave it to Samuel to one-up the competition on the field.

Last night was just another chapter in an extraordinary season for Samuel. In September, Samuel signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand to join their growing roster of signature athletes in the NFL. Now that the 49ers have at least one more game left to play, all eyes will be on Samuel when he takes the field next Sunday.

