See the Futuristic Under Armour Shoes Worn by Tom Brady

Monday night's primetime NFL Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers might take on more meaning with time. It is possible that it could be the final time fans get to watch the undisputed greatest player of all time take the field.

The season did not end as Tom Brady envisioned, but the 45-year-old went down swinging. Brady threw a mind-boggling 66 pass attempts for 351 yards and two touchdowns. If that was Brady's last game, that is an incredible way for the gunslinger to go out.

Every time Brady steps outside his house, it is a news story. So, naturally, all eyes were on the living legend as he stepped onto the field at Raymond Jame Stadium before Monday night's game. Brady wore an all-black outfit with a pair of futuristic Under Armour shoes.

Thanks to the Buccaneers' social media team, we can see that Brady wore the UA SlipSpeed training shoes to what could have been his final day of work. The shoes launched in limited quantities in the United States on October 31, 2022.

Luckily, athletes and fans can pre-order the black and white colorway worn by Brady at UA.com. Below is everything fans need to know about the game-changing performance shoes.

UA SlipSpeed Training Shoes

A detailed look at Under Armour shoes. Under Armour

The UA SlipSpeed is a performance trainer with a convertible heel design. It is a slip-on shoe designed for performance to take athletes from training to recovery mode, with options for all-day wear. The heel of the shoe is crushable, so it can become what athletes need it to be exactly when they need it.

Based on feedback, Under Armour set out to develop a multi-dimensional shoe that simplifies the process for athletes. There is no longer a need to carry a pair of performance models and then laceless slides or broken-in kicks with crushed heels for after the workout.

The BOA® Fit System delivers a micro-adjustable, personalized fit. Wearers can adjust the 12-point lockdown system to secure their feet for tough reps or release the tension for relaxed wear.

The outsole consists of UA Flow technology, the same proprietary foam compound used in Stephen Curry’s signature Curry Flow line. The breathable upper remains cool thanks partly to the Under Armour Iso-Chill padder interior. Not only can you machine wash the shoes without sacrificing integrity, but they come with a laundry bag that makes it easy to keep the shoes fresh and clean.

World Champion Swimmer and Under Armour athlete Michael Phelps said of the shoes, “When I received my first pair of UA SlipSpeed, I was excited to have a shoe that could take me from a hard workout in the gym to running errands with the kids without the need to bring another pair of shoes along."

The UA SlipSpeed is genuinely a game-changing shoe. It is fitting that a player like Tom Brady, who has built a career on pushing the envelope, would wear these revolutionary training shoes before what could be his final game.