Anthony Edwards' Low-Cut Adidas Sneakers Launch in August
The NBA season is not quite over, but it is safe to say there was one clear winner in the sneaker world this year. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards took the footwear industry by storm with his first signature sneaker.
The adidas AE 1 Low was a smash hit thanks to its futuristic design, inventive colorways, and bold marketing campaign. So where do Edwards and adidas go after finding so much success? The answer is lower.
On the first day of the NBA Playoffs, Edwards debuted the adidas AE 1 Low. The low-cut version of his first hoop shoe has been even more well-received than its predecessor. Luckily for athletes and fans, we now have a tentative release date for the model.
The adidas AE 1 Low is reportedly launching in the "Mural" colorway for $110 in August 2024. The media outlet Sneaker News was the first to make this exciting announcement.
While we still do not know the exact launch date, it is clear the adidas AE 1 Low is dropping just in time for kids returning to school. Edwards' debut hoop shoes have done the impossible, which is making performance basketball shoes cool to wear in casual settings.
The "Mural" colorway features a black mesh upper with a pink TPU cage and orange adidas branding on the heel. The adidas AE 1 Low should boast the same strong performance technology as its mid-top counterpart.
While the Timberwolves season is over, Edwards' summer is just beginning. The 2x NBA All-Star will represent adidas on Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics. That means fans will be treated to even more fire colorways of his signature sneakers.
It is sure to be an exciting summer, so the sneaker community can stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all of the most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
