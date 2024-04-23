Anthony Edwards' New Adidas Shoes Resemble Michael Jordan's Kicks
The comparisons between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and NBA legend Michael Jordan make for fun internet debates. However, there are some striking similarities.
Like Jordan, Edwards is electric on the court and super smooth off the court. And his signature sneaker line? It's not just taking off; it's taken flight. Since adidas launched Edwards' first signature sneaker earlier this NBA season, it has quickly become the most sought-after hoop shoe on the market.
Not only has the adidas AE 1 infused the sneaker community with much-needed excitement, but its bold marketing campaign even reminds us of Jordan's old Nike commercials. It is easy to understand why all of Edwards' sneakers are flying off shelves in-store and online.
Fans have tried (and often failed) to secure each of the adidas AE 1 colorways. Old-school sneakerheads will have their work cut out for them when Edwards' kicks are released in a bold red and black colorway reminiscent of so many of Jordan's most iconic sneakers.
Whether you want to call it the 'Bred' (a nod to Jordan) or 'Bulldogs' (an homage to Edwards' alma mater, the University of Georgia Bulldogs) colorway, there are no wrong answers when discussing this highly anticipated style.
The adidas AE 1 'Bred' sports a black ankle collar, heel, and laces. Meanwhile, the red TPU cage sidewalls and matching outsoles provide a strong contrast. Lastly, the adidas' three stripes logo pops off the heel in white.
Fans got their first look at this colorway a few months ago during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. There is currently not a release date, but it is safe to assume these sneakers will drop sooner rather than later. This past weekend, Edwards debuted the adidas AE 1 Low, which signals the next stage of the performance model's lifecycle.
Athletes and fans can expect to pay $120 for the adidas AE 1 'Bred' whenever they drop. Let us all just hope they are released in large enough quantities so we can all eat. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
Further Reading: How adidas toppled Nike in the opening weekend of the NBA Playoffs.