Anthony Edwards Unveils Adidas AE 1 Low for NBA Playoffs
New signature sneaker lines are emerging all over the NBA, but none have made a splash in the footwear industry quite like the adidas AE 1. Its noisy debut has regularly made headlines, energizing athletes and fans about the model.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and adidas hit on everything from the futuristic design to the colorways to the brash marketing campaign that inflicted contact on other NBA players.
It also does not hurt that Edwards has backed it all up with a career year on the court, averaging roughly 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game.
As the Timberwolves prepare for the NBA Playoffs, Edwards has officially unveiled the low-cut version of his first signature sneaker. On Saturday morning, fans got their first look at Edwards wearing the adidas AE 1 Low in a 30-second video spot.
Sitting next to his friend, Sac, Edwards drops the top on his convertible before lacing up a never-before-seen pink colorway of the adidas AE 1 Low. When asked how he expects them to keep up, Edwards replies, "I don't."
Sac nails the dismount of the commercial by stating, "Higher stakes, lower shoes. Believe that."
Currently, there is no official release date or pricing for the adidas AE 1 Low. However, it is highly likely that Edwards will debut the low-cut model this afternoon when the Timberwolves host the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs.
