The Five Best Black Friday Sneaker Releases

Black Friday's Best Sneaker Releases

Nike, Jordan, and Reebok have the best sneakers releasing on Black Friday 2022.
With Thanksgiving tomorrow, most of the country gets a much-needed day to rest and recharge. Consumers will need that extra energy with Black Friday taking place shortly after.

With the holidays around the corner, we have released our basketball and running sneaker gift guides. But first, we must focus on Black Friday itself. Below are the five best sneakers releasing this weekend.

Nike Dunk Low 'Arizona State'

Maroon and gold Nike Dunk shoes.

View of the Nike Dunk Low in the 'Arizona State' colorway.

Description: Nike is taking on Adidas with two colorways of the Nike Dunk Low. Despite the Arizona State Sun Devils being an Adidas-sponsored school, that is not stopping Nike from dressing its most popular sneaker in maroon and gold.

Price: $110

How to Buy: Consumers can purchase the Nike Dunk Low 'Arizona State Sun Devils' on November 25 at 10:00 a.m. EST on the Nike website and SNKRS app.

Nike Dunk Low 'Miami Hurricanes'

Green and orange Nike Dunk shoes.

View of the Nike Dunk Low in the 'Miami Hurricanes' colorway.

Description: Fans of "The U" have to pick up a pair of the Nike Dunk Low in the 'Miami Hurricanes' colorway. The bright orange and green shoes are perfect for football and basketball season.

Price: $110

How to Buy: Consumers can purchase the Nike Dunk Low 'Miami Hurricanes' on November 25 at 10:00 a.m. EST on the Nike website and SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max 1 'Burgundy Crush'

Burgundy Nike Air Max shoes.

View of the Nike Air Max 1 WMNS in the 'Burgundy Crush' colorway.

Description: The Nike Air Max 1 'Burgundy Crush' is a women's shoe. However, anyone can rock it (just make sure you get the right size). Nike draped one of its most legendary sneakers in burgundy just ahead of winter, and the results were beautiful.

Price: $160

How to Buy: Consumers can purchase the Nike Air Max 1 'Burgundy Crush' on November 25 on the Nike website and at select retailers.

Reebok Question Mid 'Nuggets Home'

White and blue Reebok shoe.

View of the Reebok Question Mid in the 'Nuggets Home' colorway.

Description: Allen Iverson is an NBA legend and a hero to millennials everywhere. Reebok brought back the Question Mid in a colorway inspired by the Denver Nuggets home uniforms.

Price: $160

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Reebok Question Mid 'Nuggets Home' on November 25 at midnight EST on the Reebok website.

Air Jordan 6 'Metallic Silver'

Black and silver Air Jordan shoes.

View of the Air Jordan 6 in the 'Metallic Silver' colorway.

Description: The Air Jordan 6 'Metallic Silver' does not release until the day after Black Friday. But that gives fans more time to prepare. Michael Jordan made history in the Air Jordan 6, and now it's back in black and metallic silver.

Price: $200

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Air Jordan 6 'Metallic Silver' on November 26 at 10:00 a.m. EST on Nike's website and the SNKRS app.

