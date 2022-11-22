Top Ten Running Shoes for Holiday Season

Skip to main content

Ten Best Running Shoes for Holiday Gifts

Adidas, New Balance, Nike, and Under Armour have some of the best running shoes for the holiday season.
The Holiday season is always an extra special time of the year. However, shopping for friends and family can be difficult. That is especially true if they are a long-distance runner.

Before spending a lot of money on the wrong gift, check out our top recommended running shoes for the holiday season. Consumers cannot go wrong with any of the affordable running shoes below. Additionally, we will be back with more gift guides throughout this week.

Under Armour HOVR Phantom 3 Storm

Tan Under Armour running shoes.

View of the UA HOVR Phantom 3 Storm in the 'Ghost Grey' colorway.

Description: The UA HOVR Phantom 3 Storm has a UA Storm technology-treated upper that repels water without sacrificing breathability. Additionally, Responsive UA HOVR cushioning reduces impact, returns energy, and helps propel you forward.

Price: $160

How to Buy: Consumers can buy the UA HOVR Phantom 3 Storm running shoes on the Under Armour website and at select retailers.

Under Armour HOVR Phantom 3 Reflect

Grey and blue Under Armour running shoe.

View of the UA HOVR Phantom 3 Reflect in the 'Ghost Grey' colorway.

Description: The UA HOVR Phantom 3 Reflect features a soft, stretchy UA IntelliKnit upper. Additionally, the full rubber outsole contains a strategic traction pattern for elevated grip and durability.

Price: $140

How to Buy: Consumers can buy the UA HOVR Phantom 3 Storm running shoes on the Under Armour website and at select retailers.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12

White and black New Balance running shoes.

View of the Fresh Foam X 1080v12 in the 'White with black' colorway.

Description: The Fresh Foam X 1080v12 features a Fresh Foam X midsole. The underfoot cushioning and flex zones are informed by pressure mapping data. Additionally, the blown rubber outsole provides superior rebound.

Price: $160

How to Buy: Consumers can choose between 14 different colorways of the Fresh Foam X 1080v12 on the NB website.

Adidas Adizero Boston 11

Orange Adidas running shoe.

View of the Adidas Adizero Boston 11 in the 'Solar Orange' colorway.

Description: The Adidas Adizero Boston 11 is designed for built for middle and long-distance running. The shoes feature Lightstrike Pro+ cushioning system and ENERGYRODS to prevent foot fatigue.

Price: Originally priced at $160, the shoes are now on sale for $80 in certain colorways.

How to Buy: Consumers can shop the entire collection on the Adidas website.

Brooks Hyperion Elite 2

Grey and yellow Brooks running shoe.

View of the Brooks Hyperion Elite 2 in the 'Nightlife' colorway.

Description: The Brooks Hyperion Elite 2 features a DNA FLASH midsole which is Brooks' lightest, fastest cushioning, and is built to last 200-400 miles. 

Price: Originally priced at $250, the shoes are now on sale for $200.

How to Buy: Consumers can choose between two colorways of the Brooks Hyperion Elite 2 on the Brooks website.

Hoka Bondi 8

Navy, teal, and orange Hoka shoes.

The Hoka Bondi 8 in the 'Outer Space' colorway.

Description: The Hoka Bondi 8 is one of the hardest-working shoes in the HOKA lineup. The rear crash pad affords an incredibly soft and balanced ride from heel strike to forefoot transaction.

Price: $165

How to Buy: Consumers can shop the entire collection on Hoka's website.

Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2

Orange Nike running sjhoe.

The Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 in the 

Description: The Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 is designed for races from 10Ks up to marathons. The Nike ZoomX foam delivers Nike Running’s greatest energy return yet. In addition, a full-length carbon fiber plate creates a responsive feel.

Price: Originally priced at $250, the Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 is now sold for 30% off in most sizes and colorways. 

How to Buy: Consumers can shop the entire collection on Nike's website.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit

View of lime green Nike running shoes.

View of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit in the 'Barely Volt' colorway.

Description: The Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit features a responsive foam and two Zoom Air units underfoot. Additionally, a full-length carbon fiber plate provides a snappy sensation for runners.

Price: Originally priced at $285, the shoes are now on sale for $175.

How to Buy: Consumers can buy the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit on the Nike website.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%

View of blue Nike running shoes.

View of the Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% in the 

Description: The Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% would work on race day. However, the shoes are designed for training. The Nike ZoomX foam midsole is lightweight and provides high energy return. Additionally, visible Zoom Air units are located under the forefoot.

Price: Originally priced at $200, the Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% is now on discount between 14%-37% off in certain sizes and colorways. 

How to Buy: Consumers can shop the entire collection on Nike's website.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2

Orange Nike running shoes.

View of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 in the 'Total Orange' colorway.

Description: The Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 features Zoom Air units and full-length ZoomX foam. The full-length carbon fiber plate underfoot creates a rollover effect for runners.

Price: $275

How to Buy: Consumers can buy the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 on Nike's website.

