BTS Member Wears Air Jordans to Golden State Warriors Practice

BTS Member Suga Attends Golden State Warriors Practice

K-Pop rapper Suga wore Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes to Golden State Warriors practice in Japan.
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

K-Pop rapper Suga wore Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes to Golden State Warriors practice in Japan.

Tomorrow the NBA preseason begins with a matchup between the reigning champion Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards. However, this is no ordinary exhibition game. The matchup is part of the NBA Japan Games 2022.

The NBA continues to branch out all over the globe and attract new fans. Luckily for the league, it received an unexpected boost from one of the most famous musicians in the world on Wednesday. Suga of BTS attended the Warriors' practice, and it almost broke the internet.

For those who don't know, BTS is a K-Pop group and a global force for good. Not only are they the biggest act in the world, but each of their seven members have become leaders for numerous causes. Thanks to their ever-expanding fanbase (Army), they have the power to change the world. Luckily for us, they are great guys.

While it is cool to see one of the greatest basketball teams ever assemble meet with a superstar musician, our focus is on everyone's footwear. Below is everything fans need to know about the shoes Suga wore to the Warriors' practice.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha.'

View of tan and brow Travis Scott shoes.

View of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha'.

Suga wore the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the 'Reverse Mocha' colorway. The shoes were part of a collaboration between rapper Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. The shoes were released on July 21, 2022, for $150.

The highly-anticipated kicks sold out instantly and now have an average resale price of $1,208, according to StockX. The classic low-top basketball shoes feature a Durabuck mocha upper with off-white leather overlays.

Of course, it would not be a collaboration with Scott without the signature reverse Swoosh logos on the lateral sides of the shoes. The red Wings logo and woven tongue label provide a sharp contrast to the nuertral-colored shoe. Additionally, a yellowed outsole creates a vintage aesthetic.

Scott has collaborated with Nike and Jordan Brand many times before, but this model is arguably one of his most popular creations. Just over the past week, we have seen Suga, Billie Eilish, and professional athletes wear the rare shoes.

Most people will have a tough time purchasing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the 'Reverse Mocha.' However, everyone can listen to BTS. If you are unfamiliar with the group, stop what you are doing and search for their music now. Then you will understand the hype and probably want to join Army. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

Suga sits on sidelines of Warriors practice.
