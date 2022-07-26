Stephen Curry's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

Skip to main content
Ranking Best Stephen Curry Sneakers This Season

Under Armour & Curry Brand brought the heat this season.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Just as the basketball world was ready to count out the Golden State Warriors, the dynastic squad bounced back like Vecna in Stranger Things. Of course, the lion's share of the credit belongs to Stephen Curry. The perennial All-NBA point guard led his squad to their fourth championship in eight years.

Not only did Curry dominate, but he looked good doing it. With the help of Under Armour and Curry brand, the 34-year-old rocked a mix of new and retro sneakers that have become more popular than ever. It was not easy, but below is our list of Curry's ten best sneakers from the 2021-22 NBA season.

Steph Curry's Best Shoes of 21-22

10. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Cookie Monster'

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wearing the Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Cookie Monster'.

Dates: October 21, October 24, October 28

Opponent: LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies

Stats: 45 PTS/10 AST, 27 PTS/7 REB/10AST, 36 PTS/7 REB/8AST

Release Date: November 18, 2021

Release Price: $160

Average Resale Price: $208

9. Curry 4 FloTro 'White Red'

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry 4 FloTro

Date: June 13

Opponent: Boston Celtics

Stats: 16 PTS/4 REB/8 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

8. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Elmo'

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wearing the Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Elmo'.

Date: January 13

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 12 PTS/8 REB/4 AST

Release Date: November 18, 2021

Price: $160

Average Resale Price: $212

7. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Big Bird'

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wearing the Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Street Pack - Play Big'.

Dates: November 26, March 12

Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 32 PTS/7 REB/8 AST, 8 PTS/5 REB/8 AST

Release Date: November 19, 2021

Price: $160

Average Resale Price: $234

6. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'The Count'

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wearing the Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Street Pack - Count It'

Dates: October 30, November 5, November 18, January 1, January 5, January 31, May 24

Opponent: OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavs, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks

Release Date: November 19, 2021

Price: $160

Average Resale Price: $250

5. Under Armour Curry 6 'Thank You Oakland'

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wearing the Under Armour Curry 6 'Thank You'.

Date: April 16

Opponent: Denver Nuggets (Note: Worn during warm-ups)

Release Date: May 31, 2019

Price: $130

Average Resale Price: $135 (Note: This number has increased substantially)

4. Curry Flow 9 'Warp The Game Day'

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wearing the Curry 9 'Warp The Game Day'.

Dates: November 21, November 30, December 20

Opponents: Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings

Stats: 12 PTS/8AST, 12 PTS/3 REB, 30 PTS/4AST

Release Date: March 1, 2022

Price: $160

Average Resale Price: $240

3. Curry 4 FloTro 'Vivid Lilac'

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry 4 FloTro 'Vivid Lilac'.

Date: June 10

Opponent: Boston Celtics

Stats: 43 PTS/8 REB/10 AST

Release Date: August 5, 2022

Price: $220

2. Curry Flow 9 'Black History Month'

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wearing the Curry Flow 9 'Black History Month'.

Dates: February 7, February 12, February 14

Opponents: OKC Thunder, LA Lakers, LA Clippers

Stats: 18 PTS/9 REB/10 AST, 24 PTS/8 AST, 33 PTS

Release Date: January 8, 2022

Price: $160

Average Resale Price: $500

1. Curry Flow 9 'For the W'

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wearing the Curry Flow 9 'For the W'.

Dates: March 8, March 10, June 2

Opponents: LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics

Stats: 15 PTS/5 AST, 34 PTS/9 AST, 34 PTS/5 AST

Release Date: July 8, 2022

Price: $160

Average Resale Price: $207

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wearing the Curry 9 'Warp The Game Day'.
