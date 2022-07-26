Stephen Curry's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

Just as the basketball world was ready to count out the Golden State Warriors, the dynastic squad bounced back like Vecna in Stranger Things. Of course, the lion's share of the credit belongs to Stephen Curry. The perennial All-NBA point guard led his squad to their fourth championship in eight years.

Not only did Curry dominate, but he looked good doing it. With the help of Under Armour and Curry brand, the 34-year-old rocked a mix of new and retro sneakers that have become more popular than ever. It was not easy, but below is our list of Curry's ten best sneakers from the 2021-22 NBA season.

Steph Curry's Best Shoes of 21-22 10. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Cookie Monster' © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Dates: October 21, October 24, October 28 Opponent: LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies Stats: 45 PTS/10 AST, 27 PTS/7 REB/10AST, 36 PTS/7 REB/8AST Release Date: November 18, 2021 Release Price: $160 Average Resale Price: $208 9. Curry 4 FloTro 'White Red' © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Date: June 13 Opponent: Boston Celtics Stats: 16 PTS/4 REB/8 AST Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 8. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Elmo' © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 13 Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks Stats: 12 PTS/8 REB/4 AST Release Date: November 18, 2021 Price: $160 Average Resale Price: $212 7. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Big Bird' © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Dates: November 26, March 12 Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks Stats: 32 PTS/7 REB/8 AST, 8 PTS/5 REB/8 AST Release Date: November 19, 2021 Price: $160 Average Resale Price: $234 6. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'The Count' © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Dates: October 30, November 5, November 18, January 1, January 5, January 31, May 24 Opponent: OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavs, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks Release Date: November 19, 2021 Price: $160 Average Resale Price: $250 5. Under Armour Curry 6 'Thank You Oakland' © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Date: April 16 Opponent: Denver Nuggets (Note: Worn during warm-ups) Release Date: May 31, 2019 Price: $130 Average Resale Price: $135 (Note: This number has increased substantially) 4. Curry Flow 9 'Warp The Game Day' © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Dates: November 21, November 30, December 20 Opponents: Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings Stats: 12 PTS/8AST, 12 PTS/3 REB, 30 PTS/4AST Release Date: March 1, 2022 Price: $160 Average Resale Price: $240 3. Curry 4 FloTro 'Vivid Lilac' © David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Date: June 10 Opponent: Boston Celtics Stats: 43 PTS/8 REB/10 AST Release Date: August 5, 2022 Price: $220 2. Curry Flow 9 'Black History Month' © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Dates: February 7, February 12, February 14 Opponents: OKC Thunder, LA Lakers, LA Clippers Stats: 18 PTS/9 REB/10 AST, 24 PTS/8 AST, 33 PTS Release Date: January 8, 2022 Price: $160 Average Resale Price: $500 1. Curry Flow 9 'For the W' © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Dates: March 8, March 10, June 2 Opponents: LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics Stats: 15 PTS/5 AST, 34 PTS/9 AST, 34 PTS/5 AST Release Date: July 8, 2022 Price: $160 Average Resale Price: $207

