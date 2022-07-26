Stephen Curry's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

Ranking Best Stephen Curry Sneakers This Season
Just as the basketball world was ready to count out the Golden State Warriors, the dynastic squad bounced back like Vecna in Stranger Things. Of course, the lion's share of the credit belongs to Stephen Curry. The perennial All-NBA point guard led his squad to their fourth championship in eight years.
Not only did Curry dominate, but he looked good doing it. With the help of Under Armour and Curry brand, the 34-year-old rocked a mix of new and retro sneakers that have become more popular than ever. It was not easy, but below is our list of Curry's ten best sneakers from the 2021-22 NBA season.
Steph Curry's Best Shoes of 21-22
10. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Cookie Monster'
Dates: October 21, October 24, October 28
Opponent: LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies
Stats: 45 PTS/10 AST, 27 PTS/7 REB/10AST, 36 PTS/7 REB/8AST
Release Date: November 18, 2021
Release Price: $160
Average Resale Price: $208
9. Curry 4 FloTro 'White Red'
Date: June 13
Opponent: Boston Celtics
Stats: 16 PTS/4 REB/8 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
8. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Elmo'
Date: January 13
Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks
Stats: 12 PTS/8 REB/4 AST
Release Date: November 18, 2021
Price: $160
Average Resale Price: $212
7. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Big Bird'
Dates: November 26, March 12
Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks
Stats: 32 PTS/7 REB/8 AST, 8 PTS/5 REB/8 AST
Release Date: November 19, 2021
Price: $160
Average Resale Price: $234
6. Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'The Count'
Dates: October 30, November 5, November 18, January 1, January 5, January 31, May 24
Opponent: OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavs, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks
Release Date: November 19, 2021
Price: $160
Average Resale Price: $250
5. Under Armour Curry 6 'Thank You Oakland'
Date: April 16
Opponent: Denver Nuggets (Note: Worn during warm-ups)
Release Date: May 31, 2019
Price: $130
Average Resale Price: $135 (Note: This number has increased substantially)
4. Curry Flow 9 'Warp The Game Day'
Dates: November 21, November 30, December 20
Opponents: Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings
Stats: 12 PTS/8AST, 12 PTS/3 REB, 30 PTS/4AST
Release Date: March 1, 2022
Price: $160
Average Resale Price: $240
3. Curry 4 FloTro 'Vivid Lilac'
Date: June 10
Opponent: Boston Celtics
Stats: 43 PTS/8 REB/10 AST
Release Date: August 5, 2022
Price: $220
2. Curry Flow 9 'Black History Month'
Dates: February 7, February 12, February 14
Opponents: OKC Thunder, LA Lakers, LA Clippers
Stats: 18 PTS/9 REB/10 AST, 24 PTS/8 AST, 33 PTS
Release Date: January 8, 2022
Price: $160
Average Resale Price: $500
1. Curry Flow 9 'For the W'
Dates: March 8, March 10, June 2
Opponents: LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics
Stats: 15 PTS/5 AST, 34 PTS/9 AST, 34 PTS/5 AST
Release Date: July 8, 2022
Price: $160
Average Resale Price: $207
