Ranking Top Five Shoes from NBA Media Day

One of the most underrated days on the sports calendar is NBA Media Day. Luckily, the league has begun to spread the event out over multiple days. After a two-month summer break, teams convene for photo shoots and interviews. It feels like the first day of school for everyone involved.

Sneakerheads love the annual tradition because players always lace up a fresh pair of kicks. A select few use the opportunity to debut their newest signature basketball shoe. This year was no exception. Below are the top five hoop shoes worn at NBA Media Day.

Adidas Trae Young 2

Trae Young debuting the Adidas Trae Young 2. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young's game is often underappreciated, and so are his Adidas kicks. For over a year, the Atlanta Hawks point guard wore the Adidas Trae Young 1. As much as fans hate to see the best-seller go, it is hard not to get excited about Young's future with Adidas.

After months of tantalizing fans, Young finally debuted the Adidas Trae Young 2 at the Hawks Media Day. The simple grey and white colorway is just one of many that will be hitting shelves in the coming months.

The Adidas Trae Young 2 will be released in November 2022. Fans can sign up for email updates on the Adidas website.

Jordan Luka 1

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan Luka 1. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks point forward Luka Doncic debuted his first signature shoe during the 2021 Western Conference Playoffs. However, fans were only recently able to purchase the Jordan Luka 1.

In recent years, Jordan Brand has revitalized its roster of signature athletes. Doncic, Zion Williamson, and soon Jayson Tatum will all have signature sneaker lines. The performance basketball shoe market is a competitive industry, but Doncic's first signature shoe with Jordan Brand is off to a very strong start.

Fans can purchase the Jordan Luka 1 on Nike's website for $110. The 'University Red' colorway that Doncic wore during Media Day has not yet been released.

Nike Zoom Freak 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 4. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

A player must be truly special to earn a nickname like 'The Greek Freak.' Not only does Giannis Antetokounmpo live up to the hype on the court, but he is just as fun to follow off the court.

Earlier this summer, Antetokounmpo debuted the Nike Zoom Freak 4 in conjunction with the launch of his Disney+ movie. The Milwaukee Bucks power forward has a strong signature line, and somehow he and Nike outdid themselves with the 4th installment.

Fans can purchase the Nike Zoom Freak 4 on Nike's website for $135. The bright green colorway that Antetokounmpo wore during Media Day has not yet been released.

Curry 10

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry 10. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

After starting his career with Nike, Stephen Curry made the shrewd move of partnering with Under Armour. Fast forward a decade, and now Curry has his own brand under the Under Amour umbrella and is wearing his 10th signature shoe.

The Golden State Warriors point guard wore the Curry 10 'Sour Patch Kids' colorway at NBA Media Day. Unfortunately, the Curry 10 has not yet been released. But fans can expect to buy the Curry 10 later this year.

Nike LeBron 2 Retro

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 2 Retro. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has redefined what it means to be an athlete, businessman, and entrepreneur by bucking the trends. While other players debuted new models, James wore an old-school shoe at NBA Media Day.

James wore the Nike LeBron 2 Retro 'Maccabi.' Nike and James have decided to bring back the Los Angeles Lakers forward's second signature shoe which was originally released in 2004. Fans can purchase the shoes on September 28, 2022, for $215.

